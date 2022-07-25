University of Florida rebrands foodservice program as Florida Fresh Dining

www.foodservicedirector.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Preserved for nature, now the county wants to add parking lots.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
World-class entertainment - Cabaret styleMatthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Convicted Felon Indicted On Possessing An ExplosiveCops And CrimeInterlachen, FL
Comments / 0