Why Memphis gave football coach Ryan Silverfield an unannounced extra year on contract

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield had an additional year placed on his contract during the Tigers' 2020 season due to the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the university's athletic department.

The extra year, which was not previously announced by school officials, was included in an updated employment agreement signed on Nov. 22, 2020, and obtained by The Commercial Appeal. This extended Silverfield's contract through Dec. 31, 2025, but did not change his buyout terms.

Silverfield previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in December 2019 after being elevated from interim head coach ahead of the Tigers' appearance in the Cotton Bowl. It was announced as a five-year deal worth $9.25 million. The updated contract refers to the agreement as a six-year pact worth $11.25 million.

"Coach Silverfield’s MOU was signed in December of 2019, while his contract was signed in November of 2020," Memphis athletics said in a statement. "Due to COVID-19 impacts, a year was added to his contract at signing."

An athletic department spokesman said it’s school policy not to announce when contracts are signed following an initial memorandum of understanding, but declined to elaborate further.

Silverfield is set to make $1.85 million before incentives this season, his third as coach at Memphis. His compensation would increase to $2 million by the 2025 season.

Last season, his total pay of $1.62 million, which included pandemic-related reductions, ranked ninth among 11 AAC coaches according to USA Today's coaches salary database .

Silverfield agreed to a pay reduction of $235,558.93 from Nov. 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, according to a document obtained by The Commercial Appeal. The Memphis athletic department announced in July 2020 that Silverfield had volunteered to give up a portion of his compensation to contribute to the Tiger Scholarship Fund amidst revenue shortfalls created by the pandemic.

If the university fires Silverfield without cause, it owes him 60% of his total compensation for the remainder of his agreement.

If Silverfield were to be fired after this season, for example, Memphis would have to pay him around $2.9 million, which would be distributed on a monthly basis over the duration of the contract length.

If he leaves for another job at the end of this season, he owes the university $1.5 million. That total decreases to $1 million in the fourth year and $500,000 in the final two years.

