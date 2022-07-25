Window coverings to be installed at Fifth and Walnut parking garage this autumn

After fencing was added in January with the goal of preventing suicides from the top level of the Fifth and Walnut municipal parking garage, further safety upgrades to window spaces are planned for the downtown structure this autumn.

The City of Columbia is working to finalize a contract to install steel window screens on lower levels. While a contractor has been selected, city staff could not reveal which company since a notice to proceed is not yet issued.

The Columbia City Council in March authorized the Public Works Department to seek bids for the window screens .

Staff originally had aimed for a summer start date, the Tribune previously reported.

The screens will cover 150 openings of varying lengths.

The project is expected to cost $504,000, coming from the city's general fund.

Actions were taken by the city following more than half a dozen suicides at the parking structure since its construction in 2011. The city also received a citizen petition seeking safety upgrades .

The National Suicide Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 and is always open. The Mid-Missouri Crisis Line is 1-800-395-2132. The Missouri Suicide/Crisis Hotline is 314-469-6644.

