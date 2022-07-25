FOCO releases MLB legends bobbleheads of Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Larkin

FOCO announced that its MLB Legends of the Park bobbleheads of National Baseball Hall of Famers and former Cincinnati Reds and Moeller High School standouts Barry Larkin and Ken Griffey Jr. are available for pre-order.

The Larkin and Griffey bobbleheads are numbered out of 2022 and available for $55 each at FOCO.com. They would ship no later than Jan. 6, 2023.

The 8-inch bobbleheads are part of FOCO's Reds collection.

The descriptions from FOCO:

Barry was truly one of baseball's best. Immortalize his epic career with this Barry Larkin Cincinnati Reds Legends of the Park Hall of Fame Bobblehead. No, you're not seeing red. You're just seeing a Red. And a legendary one, at that. Introducing the Ken Griffey Jr. Cincinnati Reds Legends of the Park Hall of Fame Bobblehead.

More from FOCO.com about product descriptions, features and details:

Features Portrays figure posing in his gameday uniform, ready to dazzle the crowd once again Miniature Hall of Fame building accent on top of base to bring some Cooperstown to your collection Hall of Fame logo plaque on top of base to help honor one of the game's greats Wood textured top of base Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is Handcrafted Hand painted Measurements Height: Approximately 9 in. Details NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of two (2) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation! Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience. The product(s) you receive might vary slightly in appearance from the product’s image on our website due to the nature of your product(s) being handmade. Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next. Our items may have natural and unique imperfections. Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same. Not a toy Players Choice Academy™ Edition Size: 2,022 Individually numbered Officially licensed by Major League Baseball Imported

