ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOCO releases MLB legends bobbleheads of Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Larkin

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

FOCO announced that its MLB Legends of the Park bobbleheads of National Baseball Hall of Famers and former Cincinnati Reds and Moeller High School standouts Barry Larkin and Ken Griffey Jr. are available for pre-order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EvX7_0gsNvxAo00

The Larkin and Griffey bobbleheads are numbered out of 2022 and available for $55 each at FOCO.com. They would ship no later than Jan. 6, 2023.

The 8-inch bobbleheads are part of FOCO's Reds collection.

The descriptions from FOCO:

Barry was truly one of baseball's best. Immortalize his epic career with this Barry Larkin Cincinnati Reds Legends of the Park Hall of Fame Bobblehead.

No, you're not seeing red. You're just seeing a Red. And a legendary one, at that. Introducing the Ken Griffey Jr. Cincinnati Reds Legends of the Park Hall of Fame Bobblehead.

More from FOCO.com about product descriptions, features and details:

Features

Portrays figure posing in his gameday uniform, ready to dazzle the crowd once again

Miniature Hall of Fame building accent on top of base to bring some Cooperstown to your collection

Hall of Fame logo plaque on top of base to help honor one of the game's greats

Wood textured top of base

Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is

Handcrafted

Hand painted

Measurements

Height: Approximately 9 in.

Details

NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of two (2) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation!

Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The product(s) you receive might vary slightly in appearance from the product’s image on our website due to the nature of your product(s) being handmade.

Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.

Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.

Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.

Not a toy

Players Choice Academy™

Edition Size: 2,022

Individually numbered

Officially licensed by Major League Baseball

Imported

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Made History Just By Playing Tuesday Night

With Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both out of the lineup last night due to their vaccination status, the St. Louis Cardinals got a chance to give Albert Pujols a little more playing time while in Toronto. Last night, the future Hall-of-Famer got the start at first base and hit...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Axios Columbus

Attendance for Ohio's MLB teams is withering

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios Ohioans are not coming out to watch the national pastime as much as they have in past seasons, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.The big picture: Attendance is down for most MLB teams compared to 2019 and especially so for the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds.State of play: Cleveland, which has recorded below-average attendance figures for years, can place some of the blame on typically poor spring weather.Constant rainouts means the team has played the fewest home games in the league so far this season.Cincinnati's woes have been on the field — a 3-22 record to open the season led to controversial comments from team president Phil Castellini, who asked fans, "Well, where are you gonna go?" He later apologized, but some fans have stayed home on purpose. 💭 Our thought bubble: Both of us fondly remember Cleveland's streak of 455 consecutive sellouts and the raucous Great American Ball Park crowds during the Brandon Phillips, Todd Frazier and Jay Bruce years. Ohio has a great baseball tradition, and things are best when the stadiums are packed. We hope it returns that way sooner than later.
OHIO STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Break Own Single-Game Attendance Record For 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a late lead and it amounted to a second consecutive loss against the Washington Nationals on Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night. Tuesday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,302, which was the team’s 11th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Barry Larkin
Sports Illustrated

Dusty Baker Questions Barry Bonds’s Ongoing Hall of Fame Exclusion

Barry Bonds was not selected to the MLB Hall of Fame for the 10th consecutive year, and it continues to be a hot topic of conversation for those within the baseball world. The former Giants slugger was widely regarded as a Hall of Fame caliber player before suspicion arose that he used PEDs. Yet MLB stars who played during Bonds’s career continue to wonder why one of the greatest hitters in history would continue to be excluded from the Hall of Fame. One of those stars is current Astros manager Dusty Baker.
MLB
CBS Denver

Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction

A decades-old, mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card could break a record at auction.The collector's item from 1952 features one of baseball's most celebrated and charismatic legends, and is widely regarded as one of just a handful in near-perfect condition.It's estimated the final cost of the card could exceed $10 million when the auction ends Aug. 27. The record is $6.6 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner card that was sold at auction a year ago, months after another 70-year-old Mantle card fetched $5.2 million.Interest was already heavy Monday when the auction debuted online, with bidding already up to at least...
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foco#Cincinnati Reds#Moeller High School#Miniature Hall Of Fame#Wood#Front
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy