ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

State police warning people about text message scam

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbd2k_0gsNvUlr00

INDIANAPOLIS — If you got a text claiming that you have unclaimed money from the state, it is probably a scam.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District are warning people about a scam they have gotten complaints about recently. The scam comes in the form of a text message claiming to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The scammer tries to get people to click on a link, leading them to a website asking for personal or confidential information. This could provide scammers with access to personal accounts, or they could sell personal information on the dark web.

Mysterious dead animal found in Noblesville woman’s backyard

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says they will never send a text or email message asking people to click on a link to get benefits or any type of payment.

This is a form of “smishing”, a mashup of short message service (SMS) and phishing. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said these types of scams are becoming more commonplace.

People who fall prey to these types of scams may find their personal information being manipulated, which scammers can sell or use in other scams. They may also entice you to download malware to their device.

BBB advocates say just like with any other scam, there are warning signs you can look for. Check to make sure everything is spelled correctly, especially the name of the website or company that’s supposed to be offering the prize. If you end up clicking the link in the text, look at the design of the website. Most official sites look like they were made by professionals.

The best plan of action is just to ignore the message in the first place.

“Some scammers will ask you to text either stop or no to stop receiving future texts. Don’t reply at all,” said Felblinger. “Once you do, this tells the scammer that your phone is actually active, and you may find yourself victim in future scams.”

The FCC said there are some things you can do to avoid becoming a victim of a smishing attempt:

  • Never click links, reply to text messages or call numbers you don’t recognize.
  • Do not respond, even if the message requests that you “text STOP” to end messages.
  • Delete all suspicious texts.
  • Make sure your smart device OS and security apps are updated to the latest version.
  • Consider installing anti-malware software on your device for added security.

The bottom line is to stop before you engage and avoid the urge to respond. If you think the text is phony, block it and delete the message before reporting the number to the BBB.

If you think you fell victim to smishing, you should contact law enforcement to report the scam. You can also file a complaint with the FCC at no cost.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Police Warning Hoosiers of Text Message Scam

INDIANAPOLIS - Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message. The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link, that link will take them to a webpage asking for personal / confidential information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Bailey: “Reinstate the death penalty for convicted cop killers”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – At a campaign stop at the Fraternal Order Police Conference in O’Fallon, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey doubled down on supporting the death penalty for convicted murderers of law enforcement officers.  “There’s a new sheriff in town,” Bailey said. “When I’m governor, we will reinstate the death penalty for convicted […]
O'FALLON, IL
wbiw.com

Man arrested after attempting to cash a fraudulent check

BEDFORD – An Indianapolis man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were summoned to German American Bank on 16th Street on June 29, 2022, after a man attempted to cash a fraudulent check. A bank teller advised that a black male attempted to cash his “work check”, but once...
BEDFORD, IN
beckersasc.com

Fired physician sues Indiana hospital, alleges ADA violation, gender bias

A fired Indiana physician is suing her former employer, Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital, alleging she was illegally discriminated against after becoming ill due to dangerous office conditions, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported July 25. Kimberly Gatzimos, MD, was employed at the hospital from 2000 until her Jan. 21 termination,...
LEBANON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Fraud#The Indiana State Police#Fcc#Bbb
WISH-TV

Dog attacks put Greenfield neighborhood on edge

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana neighborhood that is on high alert after a series of dog attacks. I-Team 8 first reported the concerns in June when two dogs viciously attacked a mail carrier. Since then, at least three attacks have involved the dogs housed on Stevens Court. That’s a small street ending in a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood northeast of Greenfield-Central High School.
GREENFIELD, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb Issues Statement Following The Senate Passage Of CHIPS Plus Legislation

Gov. Holcomb Issues Statement Following The Senate Passage Of CHIPS Plus Legislation. INDIANAPOLIS- Governor Eric J. Holcomb today released the following statement:. “The U.S. Senate just passed once-in-a-generation legislation that invests in American technology to keep our country safe from any and all of our adversaries. The U.S. House of Representatives should quickly pass the CHIPS Plus legislation to keep America in the fast lane of the technology race and boost our country’s competitiveness globally.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ameren Illinois offering bill payment relief to low-income customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Worrying about your energy bills? Ameren has a solution. Ameren Illinois is holding the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. It will provide $12 million bill payment relief to 66,000 customers. Ameren officials said inflation and supply constraints led to an energy shortage. The increasing supply cost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Indiana Stimulus Check Update ($125-$250)

High inflation has been prompting more states to offer tax rebates, California is currently giving out upwards of $1,050 per household, and other states are starting to follow in California's footsteps; meanwhile, many other states have already signed legislators to ensure households get some form of inflation relief.
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dave Muffley thought he had it made when it came to a solid retirement. The Indiana man spent roughly 30 years as a salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Corp., and expected to retire with a comfortable income by the time he hit 62.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Father sentenced in Speedway explosion near IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A judge sentenced 58-year-old Wayne Turner, of Indianapolis, to 46 months in prison in connection to the 2019 minor explosion under the overpass near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon delivered the verdict after Wayne pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered...
SPEEDWAY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy