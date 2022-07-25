ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New study ranks which states have the best, worst school systems; where does Texas rank?

By Tyler Manning
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago
African american girl raising her hands while sitting on her desk in the class at school. school and education concept

DALLAS (KDAF) — July is almost over and that means families are gearing up for their children to head back to school.

In the spirit of the impending school year, WalletHub has commissioned a study looking at the states with the best and worst systems for 2022.

To make this determination, officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across more than 30 different metrics measuring the quality of school systems, including quality, safety, test scores, dropout rate and bullying rates.

How does Texas stack up against the rest? Study officials have ranked Texas in 27th place in the nation. Despite ranking well for digital learning, Texas scored low in reading test scores and SAT scores. Here’s how Texas ranked across key metrics:

  • 21st – Math Test Scores
  • 45th – Reading Test Scores
  • 27th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • 45th – Median SAT Score
  • 33rd – Median ACT Score
  • 29th – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers
  • 8th – Dropout Rate
  • 6th – Bullying Incidence Rate
  • 14th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students
  • 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

The 10 states with the best school systems were as follows:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. New Jersey
  4. Virginia
  5. Maryland
  6. Delaware
  7. New Hampshire
  8. North Dakota
  9. Nebraska
  10. Wisconsin

For the full report, visit WalletHub.

Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Why Are People Canceling Contracts On New Homes In Texas?

North Texas home builders are seeing a surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a drop in sales and pending sales and a record rate of increase in new home listings in local multiple listing services. June 2022 Texas new homes report, the 3-month moving average of active...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Will the end of Roe push young people to the polls in Texas?

Polling shows a majority of Americans aged 18 to 29 consider themselves “pro-choice.” But that age group historically has low voter turnout rates. For young adults who have only known a world with abortion access, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month marked a major shift, upending what seemed like a long-settled issue.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School District

Governor Abbott and Ross Elementary School PrincipalScreenshot from Twitter. Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office was providing $1.25 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Uvalde is located west of San Antonio. The money will be used for counseling, crisis intervention, trauma-informed care, and community outreach for those involved in the May 24 shooting.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Texas suing USDA over requirement to add LGBTQ protections to nutrition programs’ nondiscrimination policies

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton and more than 20 other attorneys general are challenging the federal Food and Nutrition Service’s new policy that recipients of food assistance funds update their nondiscrimination policies to protect LGBTQ people.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

It's not just COVID-19: Why Texas faces a teacher shortage

Over the last two years, Texas' public education system has been through the wringer, from shifting to online classes and debates about making masks mandatory to the ongoing tensions over how race and sex should be taught in schools to, most recently, the renewed discussion over school safety in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State. Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

CHIPs Act aimed at competing with China, improving national security passes US Senate

Those little chips that are in basically everything—your phones, computers, cars—very few of them are made in the United States. Some have warned that threatens our national security. So, on Wednesday, a bipartisan bill passed the Senate, to spend tens of billions of dollars to boost U.S. computer chip production.There's been a huge push—especially in Texas, to make more chips."This is something that crosses party and political lines," Texas Senator, John Coryn said. "Republicans and Democrats have been working together on this because they recognize the threat to our economy, and our national security if our access would be cut off."According to Coryn, 90 percent of chips are made in Asia. He helped introduce the bill back in 2020.It passed the Senate on Wednesday in a 64-33 vote, and now heads to the House.
TEXAS STATE
Education
KHOU

What exactly was that lighting up the sky over Texas last night?

HOUSTON — What exactly was that lighting up the sky over Texas on Sunday night?. Several people were talking about it on social media and some even captured it on video. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 reports of a fireball came on Sunday night. The AMS said it happened at 10:24 p.m. and was visible in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, according to U.S. News

TEXAS, USA — U.S. News released its 2022-23 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday, and a Texas hospital reigns supreme in a crucial area of modern medicine. Houston's University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in the nation for cancer treatment. U.S....
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

Community Policy