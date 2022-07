A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.

According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn’t an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.

#50. San Augustine County

– Rural area: 100.0% (531 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 531 square miles

— #236 largest county in state, #1,975 nationwide

– Population density: 15.6 people / square mile (8,260 residents)

— #106 lowest density county in state, #758 nationwide

#49. Newton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (934 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 934 square miles

— #94 largest county in state, #766 nationwide

– Population density: 14.8 people / square mile (13,788 residents)

— #104 lowest density county in state, #729 nationwide

#48. Live Oak County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,040 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,040 square miles

— #65 largest county in state, #632 nationwide

– Population density: 11.7 people / square mile (12,175 residents)

— #93 lowest density county in state, #627 nationwide

#47. Goliad County

– Rural area: 100.0% (852 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 852 square miles

— #183 largest county in state, #976 nationwide

– Population density: 8.9 people / square mile (7,578 residents)

— #77 lowest density county in state, #532 nationwide

#46. Mills County

– Rural area: 100.0% (748 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 748 square miles

— #208 largest county in state, #1,178 nationwide

– Population density: 6.5 people / square mile (4,877 residents)

— #67 lowest density county in state, #434 nationwide

#45. Crosby County

– Rural area: 100.0% (900 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 900 square miles

— #146 largest county in state, #853 nationwide

– Population density: 6.4 people / square mile (5,753 residents)

— #65 lowest density county in state, #429 nationwide

#44. Martin County

– Rural area: 100.0% (915 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 915 square miles

— #115 largest county in state, #806 nationwide

– Population density: 6.2 people / square mile (5,676 residents)

— #62 lowest density county in state, #420 nationwide

#43. Hardeman County

– Rural area: 100.0% (695 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 695 square miles

— #217 largest county in state, #1,342 nationwide

– Population density: 5.7 people / square mile (3,958 residents)

— #57 lowest density county in state, #398 nationwide

#42. Wheeler County

– Rural area: 100.0% (915 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 915 square miles

— #116 largest county in state, #807 nationwide

– Population density: 5.7 people / square mile (5,187 residents)

— #56 lowest density county in state, #397 nationwide

#41. Real County

– Rural area: 100.0% (699 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 699 square miles

— #215 largest county in state, #1,326 nationwide

– Population density: 4.9 people / square mile (3,429 residents)

— #53 lowest density county in state, #364 nationwide

#40. Mason County

– Rural area: 100.0% (929 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 929 square miles

— #98 largest county in state, #775 nationwide

– Population density: 4.6 people / square mile (4,248 residents)

— #51 lowest density county in state, #351 nationwide

#39. Knox County

– Rural area: 100.0% (851 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 851 square miles

— #184 largest county in state, #978 nationwide

– Population density: 4.3 people / square mile (3,679 residents)

— #49 lowest density county in state, #340 nationwide

#38. Fisher County

– Rural area: 100.0% (899 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 899 square miles

— #151 largest county in state, #861 nationwide

– Population density: 4.3 people / square mile (3,827 residents)

— #47 lowest density county in state, #333 nationwide

#37. Baylor County

– Rural area: 100.0% (867 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 867 square miles

— #178 largest county in state, #947 nationwide

– Population density: 4.1 people / square mile (3,560 residents)

— #46 lowest density county in state, #316 nationwide

#36. Cochran County

– Rural area: 100.0% (775 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 775 square miles

— #204 largest county in state, #1,120 nationwide

– Population density: 3.7 people / square mile (2,860 residents)

— #44 lowest density county in state, #287 nationwide

#35. Coke County

– Rural area: 100.0% (911 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 911 square miles

— #122 largest county in state, #819 nationwide

– Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (3,298 residents)

— #43 lowest density county in state, #281 nationwide

#34. Shackelford County

– Rural area: 100.0% (914 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 914 square miles

— #118 largest county in state, #809 nationwide

– Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (3,291 residents)

— #42 lowest density county in state, #280 nationwide

#33. Donley County

– Rural area: 100.0% (927 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 927 square miles

— #100 largest county in state, #779 nationwide

– Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (3,317 residents)

— #41 lowest density county in state, #277 nationwide

#32. Lipscomb County

– Rural area: 100.0% (932 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 932 square miles

— #96 largest county in state, #769 nationwide

– Population density: 3.5 people / square mile (3,301 residents)

— #40 lowest density county in state, #273 nationwide

#31. Hall County

– Rural area: 100.0% (883 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 883 square miles

— #167 largest county in state, #904 nationwide

– Population density: 3.4 people / square mile (3,025 residents)

— #38 lowest density county in state, #266 nationwide

#30. Sherman County

– Rural area: 100.0% (923 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 923 square miles

— #107 largest county in state, #790 nationwide

– Population density: 3.3 people / square mile (3,046 residents)

— #36 lowest density county in state, #260 nationwide

#29. Collingsworth County

– Rural area: 100.0% (918 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 918 square miles

— #111 largest county in state, #799 nationwide

– Population density: 3.2 people / square mile (2,939 residents)

— #34 lowest density county in state, #254 nationwide

#28. Concho County

– Rural area: 100.0% (984 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 984 square miles

— #78 largest county in state, #698 nationwide

– Population density: 3.1 people / square mile (3,018 residents)

— #33 lowest density county in state, #243 nationwide

#27. Upton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,241 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,241 square miles

— #36 largest county in state, #491 nationwide

– Population density: 2.9 people / square mile (3,651 residents)

— #32 lowest density county in state, #232 nationwide

#26. Dickens County

– Rural area: 100.0% (902 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 902 square miles

— #140 largest county in state, #844 nationwide

– Population density: 2.4 people / square mile (2,182 residents)

— #29 lowest density county in state, #190 nationwide

#25. Menard County

– Rural area: 100.0% (902 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 902 square miles

— #139 largest county in state, #842 nationwide

– Population density: 2.3 people / square mile (2,108 residents)

— #28 lowest density county in state, #185 nationwide

#24. Schleicher County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,311 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,311 square miles

— #31 largest county in state, #456 nationwide

– Population density: 2.2 people / square mile (2,898 residents)

— #27 lowest density county in state, #174 nationwide

#23. Armstrong County

– Rural area: 100.0% (909 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 909 square miles

— #126 largest county in state, #824 nationwide

– Population density: 2.1 people / square mile (1,950 residents)

— #26 lowest density county in state, #169 nationwide

#22. Cottle County

– Rural area: 100.0% (901 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 901 square miles

— #142 largest county in state, #849 nationwide

– Population density: 1.8 people / square mile (1,624 residents)

— #25 lowest density county in state, #139 nationwide

#21. Foard County

– Rural area: 100.0% (704 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 704 square miles

— #214 largest county in state, #1,316 nationwide

– Population density: 1.7 people / square mile (1,207 residents)

— #23 lowest density county in state, #128 nationwide

#20. Throckmorton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (913 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 913 square miles

— #119 largest county in state, #814 nationwide

– Population density: 1.6 people / square mile (1,500 residents)

— #22 lowest density county in state, #123 nationwide

#19. Glasscock County

– Rural area: 100.0% (900 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 900 square miles

— #145 largest county in state, #852 nationwide

– Population density: 1.6 people / square mile (1,447 residents)

— #21 lowest density county in state, #121 nationwide

#18. Stonewall County

– Rural area: 100.0% (916 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 916 square miles

— #113 largest county in state, #802 nationwide

– Population density: 1.5 people / square mile (1,412 residents)

— #20 lowest density county in state, #114 nationwide

#17. Briscoe County

– Rural area: 100.0% (900 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 900 square miles

— #147 largest county in state, #855 nationwide

– Population density: 1.5 people / square mile (1,348 residents)

— #19 lowest density county in state, #110 nationwide

#16. Irion County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,052 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,052 square miles

— #61 largest county in state, #621 nationwide

– Population density: 1.5 people / square mile (1,553 residents)

— #17 lowest density county in state, #107 nationwide

#15. Oldham County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,501 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,501 square miles

— #21 largest county in state, #400 nationwide

– Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (2,110 residents)

— #16 lowest density county in state, #101 nationwide

#14. Sterling County

– Rural area: 100.0% (923 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 923 square miles

— #106 largest county in state, #789 nationwide

– Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (1,274 residents)

— #15 lowest density county in state, #98 nationwide

#13. Motley County

– Rural area: 100.0% (990 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 990 square miles

— #77 largest county in state, #693 nationwide

– Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (1,362 residents)

— #14 lowest density county in state, #97 nationwide

#12. Hudspeth County

– Rural area: 100.0% (4,571 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 4,571 square miles

— #3 largest county in state, #94 nationwide

– Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (4,687 residents)

— #12 lowest density county in state, #71 nationwide

#11. Jeff Davis County

– Rural area: 100.0% (2,265 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,265 square miles

— #11 largest county in state, #246 nationwide

– Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (2,245 residents)

— #11 lowest density county in state, #67 nationwide

#10. Edwards County

– Rural area: 100.0% (2,118 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,118 square miles

— #12 largest county in state, #263 nationwide

– Population density: 0.9 people / square mile (1,944 residents)

— #10 lowest density county in state, #61 nationwide

#9. Roberts County

– Rural area: 100.0% (924 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 924 square miles

— #104 largest county in state, #786 nationwide

– Population density: 0.8 people / square mile (784 residents)

— #9 lowest density county in state, #54 nationwide

#8. Kent County

– Rural area: 100.0% (903 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 903 square miles

— #138 largest county in state, #841 nationwide

– Population density: 0.8 people / square mile (704 residents)

— #8 lowest density county in state, #47 nationwide

#7. Borden County

– Rural area: 100.0% (897 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 897 square miles

— #153 largest county in state, #868 nationwide

– Population density: 0.7 people / square mile (653 residents)

— #7 lowest density county in state, #44 nationwide

#6. McMullen County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,139 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,139 square miles

— #43 largest county in state, #546 nationwide

– Population density: 0.6 people / square mile (724 residents)

— #6 lowest density county in state, #35 nationwide

#5. Culberson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (3,813 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,813 square miles

— #5 largest county in state, #130 nationwide

– Population density: 0.6 people / square mile (2,183 residents)

— #5 lowest density county in state, #31 nationwide

#4. Terrell County

– Rural area: 100.0% (2,358 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,358 square miles

— #10 largest county in state, #236 nationwide

– Population density: 0.4 people / square mile (903 residents)

— #4 lowest density county in state, #18 nationwide

#3. King County

– Rural area: 100.0% (911 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 911 square miles

— #124 largest county in state, #821 nationwide

– Population density: 0.3 people / square mile (279 residents)

— #3 lowest density county in state, #17 nationwide

#2. Kenedy County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,458 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,458 square miles

— #25 largest county in state, #410 nationwide

– Population density: 0.3 people / square mile (391 residents)

— #2 lowest density county in state, #12 nationwide

#1. Loving County

– Rural area: 100.0% (669 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 669 square miles

— #221 largest county in state, #1,407 nationwide

– Population density: 0.2 people / square mile (117 residents)

— #1 lowest density county in state, #6 nationwide

