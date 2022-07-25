CIT Commercial Services Promotes Cheng to VP Client Service Officer
By Michael A. Toglia
CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, announced Tony Cheng will now be serving as Vice President, Client Service Officer in its Commercial Services business. Cheng is based in Los Angeles and will be the primary contact for several clients in the Western Region....
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Riemer & Braunstein LLP, a law firm specializing in the representation of financial institutions, life insurance companies, and debt funds in real estate and commercial transactions, announced that Michelle Ruberto Fonseca has joined the firm as a partner in the firm’s Tax Credit/Community Development Finance group, a national leader in this practice area. Michelle will be working with the team led by Jeff Gaulin, Patrick Cronin, and John Kelley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005180/en/ Michelle Ruberto Fonseca (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Timothy Schott as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005124/en/ Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Timothy Schott as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Consumer-to-business (C2B) payments firm Sionic on Wednesday (July 27) announced a partnership with open finance platform MX that will help to link consumer bank accounts and enable Sionic’s Pay-by-Bank services across the U.S., according to a joint press release. Sionic has integrated MX’s Instant Account Verification (IAV) and Account...
OAKBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Highland Performance Solutions (HPS), a high growth, woman-owned organizational consulting firm, today announced Lisa Tintner has joined as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development. Lisa is an industry thought leader and an important milestone addition to the company’s Executive team. She will bring valuable leadership, direction, and vision for the company’s growth trajectory and business development strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005357/en/ Highland Performance Solutions Welcomes Lisa Tintner as Senior Vice President to Lead Strategy and Business Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Gen II Luxembourg Services, SARL (“Gen II Lux”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, today announced that the firm relocated its Luxembourg office to Well 22, located at 22 Rue des Bruyères. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005276/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The chief executive of blockchain company Alogrand has stepped down, and the company’s chief operating officer will take his place. As the Boston firm said in a news release Wednesday (July 27), W. Sean Ford has been named Alogrand’s interim CEO, replacing outgoing Chief Executive G. Steven Kokinos, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Kokonis is set to remain with Alogrand as a senior advisor until the middle of next year.
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of Customer Relationship Management (CRM). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006019/en/ Matthew Mobley was promoted to President of CRM at Zeta Global. (Photo: Business Wire)
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced the highest sales of any quarter in the history of the company. This was fueled by an ongoing need for modern enterprises across all industries and geographies to know and trust their online users, from onboarding to ongoing monitoring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005318/en/ Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced the highest sales of any quarter in the history of the company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Investment firm Cuadrilla Capital is beefing up its software business by acquiring online traffic measuring company Chartbeat, Axios reports. “As more and more folks get focused on subscriptions and long-term value, I think Chartbeat becomes a product that adds value beyond what it’s being used for today,” Chartbeat CEO John Saroff told the outlet.
Global commerce enabler Digital River tapped board member Vic Pacor to immediately take over as the company’s chief executive officer, succeeding Adam Coyle, who assumed the CEO role four years ago. Daniel Moloney, chairman of Digital River’s board of directors, said in a Tuesday (July 26) press release that...
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Edge Data Solutions Inc. (OTC: EDGS), an edge data center, crypto mining and cloud infrastructure provider, is joining its partner Raptor Power Systems in introducing the new EDGE “Crypto Arctic Tank 194,” a first-of-a-kind 194kw sustainable, immersion mining solution, at the 2022 Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami Beach. The Crypto Arctic Tank 194 provides users up to 50% more hashing capacity with the highest-density power-distribution unit and the highest-efficiency fluid on the market, EDGE FLUID VHP 1200. Raptor has chosen EDGE as its exclusive immersion partner for crypto mining and enterprise data center solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005878/en/ EDGE’s Crypto Arctic Tank 194 (Photo: Business Wire)
Push Security, a provider of technology enabling secure SaaS adoption and usage, announced it completed a $4 million seed round led by Decibel and backed by prominent industry leaders, including Jon Oberheide, co-founder of Duo Security, and Haroon Meer, CEO and founder of Thinkst. With this funding, Push will continue...
B2B eProcurement and eMarketplace SESAMi has debuted a collaboration with its five banking partners — including OCBC, CIMB and Linklogis — that will allow suppliers to get paid immediately on their outstanding invoices and purchase orders, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday (July 27). The next step for...
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint. Backed by $10 million in earlier seed funding from other leading impact-driven investors, pulsESG is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005045/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has surpassed 180,000 global customers, making it the largest provider of CRM and automated sales and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005963/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, today announced the 5-year renewal of its U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract, which enables federal agencies (including Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense healthcare facilities) to easily deploy Xenex’s powerful LightStrike ™ room disinfection technology. In addition to federal agencies, the GSA contract supports the procurement needs of eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments (including schools). The GSA Schedule program is the premier acquisition vehicle for the U.S. government, providing an easy and efficient way for government buyers to connect with commercial companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005796/en/ The LightStrike robot utilizes intense bursts of pulsed xenon UV light to quickly destroy viruses, bacteria and spores on surfaces and is effective against even the most dangerous superbugs and multi-drug resistant organisms, including MRSA, C.diff, and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). (Photo: Business Wire)
