Texas State

XFL is back with 3 Texas teams, names Arlington new football operations Hub

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago
XFL Arlington Bob Stoops

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the XFL is back and Texas is going to be at the forefront of its return in more ways than one. Governor Greg Abbott said, “Congratulations to @CityOfArlington, @HoustonTX, and @COSAGOV on being named @XFL2023 host cities! No surprise: Three of the eight host cities are in Texas — home to an unbeatable fan base and the best state for business and jobs in the nation. #XFL2023“

First, the XFL has announced its eight teams along with their head coaches:

  • Arlington – Bob Stoops
  • Houston – Wade Phillips (former Dallas Cowboys head coach)
  • Las Vegas – Rod Woodson
  • Orlando – Terrell Buckley
  • San Antonio – Hines Ward
  • Seattle – Jim Haslett
  • St. Louis – Anthony Becht
  • Washington D.C. – Reggie Barlow

Secondly, Arlington has been selected as the XFL’s new football operations Hub and according to a press release, “…signing a three-year agreement that will provide a centralized performance facility and multiple practice venues for preseason and in-week training for the League’s eight teams.”

Thirdly, the Hub will include three local practice facilities: Northwest ISD Stadium, Southlake Carroll Dragon Stadium and Vernon Newsom Stadium. Choctaw stadium will also serve as the in-week practice facility for Arlington and Houston XFL teams and will host Arlington’s home games.

“Our new Hub allows us to provide 360° support for our players, both on and off the field. Professional facilities with centralized training, rehabilitation and recovery resources will allow players to continue to sharpen their football skills. Around-the-clock content capture will make our players the center of a unique football ecosystem and unlock a new level of fan engagement never seen before,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “Arlington is a football-loving city and we are excited to deepen our roots within the community and strengthen the already dedicated fan base here. We are grateful to be working with Mayor Ross, Choctaw Stadium, REV Entertainment, and other local officials as we make Arlington our League’s new home.”

The XFL held a town hall event in Arlington over the weekend to announce all of the teams’ cities and venues along with season ticket announcements as well. The XFL is set to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023 alongside its broadcast partner, ESPN and The Walt Disney Company.

“The XFL has officially landed in the great football state of Texas,” said Dwayne Johnson. “We are bringing a new kind of football experience to fans, players and partners, harnessing the power of modern technology, content and interactivity to create a new standard for the future of sports and live event entertainment. We are 100% committed to taking care of our players, and our new Texas Hub will ensure that they all receive top-notch training and development while also getting an opportunity to build individual brands and shine.”

ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

