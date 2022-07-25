ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Crews on scene of large outdoor fire off Murfreesboro Pike

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is responding to the scene of an outdoor fire off Murfreesboro Pike.

It is happening behind Mid-TN Erosion and Sediment, near Menzler Road.

Officials say no one is hurt and no structures are involved.

This is a developing story. News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

