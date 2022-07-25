ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, SC

Boil water notice repealed for Clearwater residents

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ite7C_0gsNtltk00

CLEARWATER, South Carolina (WJBF) – The boil water notice has been officially repealed.

According to the Clearwater Water Commission, the Clearwater Water and Sewer District has repealed the boil water notice for residents on Augusta Road and Belvedere Road.

Officials say residents no longer have to boil their water for cooking and drinking.

According to officials, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Breezy Hill Treatment Plant following an intense flushing of the distribution system.

If you have any questions, you can call the Water Office at (803) 593-3509 or (803) 508-3276.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Appling-Harlem traffic and construction build up

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – Georgia D-O-T workers continue their work at the I-20/Appling-Harlem interchange.  The latest work makes it hard for drivers to get on and off of Eastbound I-20 at the interchange – forcing some of them to go to the Pumpkin Center roundabout to turn around. The saying ‘things will get worse […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to structure fire on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a reported structure fire in downtown Augusta early Wednesday morning. Richmond County dispatch says the initial call came in at 4:39 a.m. for a fire on the 1200 block of Broad Street. There’s no word on injuries from...
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

City of Barnwell moves forward with fire department renovations

The Barnwell Fire Department will soon receive some long-awaited help to its aging facilities. During their July 11 meeting, Barnwell City Council unanimously approved to move forward with requests for proposals to renovate the existing fire department.
BARNWELL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearwater, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Olive Garden in Augusta to likely move from Washington Road

Washington Road’s food and beverage corridor, near the famed Augusta National Golf Club, is changing. Olive Garden, currently one of the few properties adjacent to the Masters tournament grounds and located at 2376 Washington Road, is likely to relocate. The franchise Italian eatery, via city plans, is expected to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New park planned around landmark magnolia tree in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past several months, the Edgefield County Historical Society has been working hard to preserve a magnolia tree over a century old. This tree stands as a memory of Curryton Academy, which burned down in 1892. With preservations secured through Blue Sky Properties & Investments LLC, the Edgefield County Historical Society is now looking into the future.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

New digs for United Way of Aiken County

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The United Way of Aiken County will soon have a new home. The current building on Barnwell Avenue has a lot of structural problems and is too small for United Way’s needs. At 11:00 Thursday morning, they will close on their purchase at 159 Morgan Street South West. It’s the old Aiken […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flushing#The Water Office
WRDW-TV

Food bank to break ground on renovation project in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank on Friday will to mark the official groundbreaking of its Phase 1 Renovation Project. The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Golden Harvest campus, 3310 Commerce Drive. With interior demolition completed, these renovations will provide Golden Harvest Food Bank...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Early morning fire in Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Richmond Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at 12th and Broad. Fire officials on scene say the call came in 4:45 am. They also said fire started on the first floor. Right now, no reports of injuries. We're working to learn more...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Homeless encampment on Washington Road drawing concern

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For the last three months trash and debris has been a common sight behind the Circle K on Washington Road. ” Look at that trash. I feel sorry for the homeless people, but something has to be done,” Larry Bone said. Larry Bone lives in the area and said the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRDW-TV

4 local officers inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four officers from local agencies were among this year’s group of inductees into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. 14 officers were recognized by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, including three being historical inductees dating as far back as 1874s.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Overturned vehicle blocked traffic on 13th and Telfair Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lanes were closed off on 13th Street in Augusta due to an overturned car blocking the roadway. Richmond County dispatch says the accident happened around 12:57 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Lanes at the intersection of 13th Street and Telfair Street were closed for about two hours while...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

THIS IS JUST A TEST: Columbia County 1st responders participate in training exercise

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County First Responders are engaging in a training exercise Wednesday morning. This exercise is testing response times and communication for the fire Departments, EMT’s, Board of Education and the BOE Police Department. It also includes the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Management Agency. This is the scenario: […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Mayor-elect launches monthly food truck night in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson and the Host Committee announce Food Truck Family Fridays, a new community event launching Friday and continuing every month throughout the fall. The event starting this Friday will feature an array of food, beverage dessert trucks; live music and DJs; and activities for...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Deaths of 2 people at West Columbia-area home under investigation

COLUMBIA — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a West Columbia-area home. Crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence and detectives are questioning neighbors as well as other people who may have information related to the case. The two people, who...
Lexington County Chronicle

Lexington Medical Center Ranked as No. 2 SC Hospital

When Lexington Medical Center says it’s one of the best hospitals in the state, it can back it up. In the recently released U.S. News & World Report hospital rankings for 2022-23, the hospital in West Columbia was tied for No. 2 in South Carolina with Charleston’s Roper Hospital. The No. 1 hospital in the state was also from Charleston, as MUSC Health-University Medical Center. topped the list.
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy