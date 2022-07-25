Boil water notice repealed for Clearwater residents

CLEARWATER, South Carolina (WJBF) – The boil water notice has been officially repealed.

According to the Clearwater Water Commission, the Clearwater Water and Sewer District has repealed the boil water notice for residents on Augusta Road and Belvedere Road.

Officials say residents no longer have to boil their water for cooking and drinking.

According to officials, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Breezy Hill Treatment Plant following an intense flushing of the distribution system.

If you have any questions, you can call the Water Office at (803) 593-3509 or (803) 508-3276.