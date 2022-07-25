ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New study ranks which states have the best, worst school systems; where does Texas rank?

By Tyler Manning
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3GuA_0gsNtXUS00

DALLAS (KDAF) — July is almost over and that means families are gearing up for their children to head back to school.

In the spirit of the impending school year, WalletHub has commissioned a study looking at the states with the best and worst systems for 2022.

To make this determination, officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across more than 30 different metrics measuring the quality of school systems, including quality, safety, test scores, dropout rate and bullying rates.

How does Texas stack up against the rest? Study officials have ranked Texas in 27th place in the nation. Despite ranking well for digital learning, Texas scored low in reading test scores and SAT scores. Here’s how Texas ranked across key metrics:

  • 21 st – Math Test Scores
  • 45 th – Reading Test Scores
  • 27 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • 45 th – Median SAT Score
  • 33 rd – Median ACT Score
  • 29 th – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers
  • 8 th – Dropout Rate
  • 6 th – Bullying Incidence Rate
  • 14 th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students
  • 1 st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

The 10 states with the best school systems were as follows:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. New Jersey
  4. Virginia
  5. Maryland
  6. Delaware
  7. New Hampshire
  8. North Dakota
  9. Nebraska
  10. Wisconsin

For the full report, visit WalletHub.

