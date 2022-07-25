ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Christmas in July for Uvalde Kids

WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Brian Kemp is scheduled to testify to prosecutors...

www.wrdw.com

WRDW-TV

LGBTQ+ community struggles to find safety from hate crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hate crime law went into effect two years ago when lawmakers pushed for change after Ahmaud Arbery’s death. Georgia was one of only four states without a hate crime law when lawmakers passed one following the killing of Arbery. The Human Rights Campaign says...
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
CBS 42

Mortuary accidentally buries urn on already buried casket in Georgia

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Wanda Barrett buried her late husband, Carlos, at Southview Cemetery in November 2021 only to find another urn buried on top of his gravesite, eight months later.  “I didn’t know what to think. I never imagined that it would be this that someone buried an urn in his grave,” said Barrett.  […]
WRDW-TV

South Carolina suing Biden administration over proposed firearm regulations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina joined a 17-state coalition challenging the Biden administration’s proposed gun laws claiming it threatens the privacy of every gun owner. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a 17-state coalition suing the Biden administration over proposed rules that would violate the Second Amendment.
WJCL

'Threat to the southeast': Investigation alleges widespread corruption at Georgia federal prison

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A recent investigation into an Atlanta federal prison deemed the prison so bad that it is a threat to the entire southeast region. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff headed the investigation and uncovered some of the prison's "systematic failures." Such as the prison being overrun by rats, and in order to deal with the problem, the prison allowed stray cats to come in and eat the rats. He also mentioned that out of the prison's 253 prison cameras, only 142 worked. As well as the prison's continual problem of turning a blind eye to drugs entering the facility and leaving the facility. And also the large amounts of tunnels around the prison where prisoners would continually escape from.
Brian Kemp
WRDW-TV

McMaster, Evette are SC’s 1st gov ticket to file for reelect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette made history on Wednesday as the first gubernatorial ticket to file for reelection in South Carolina. Evette signed her paperwork with state officials in Columbia. As he sought his first full term in 2018, McMaster became the...
WRBL News 3

Man shares monkeypox experience in viral TikTok

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — TikTok is often an app where users record dance routines or cooking tutorials. However, for 30-year-old Matt Ford, the app was a place to be transparent about his experience with monkeypox. Ford initially experienced flu-like symptoms, then came painful lesions. Ford counted 25 lesions on...
WRDW-TV

SC lawmakers blame health, other jobs for Statehouse absences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - In South Carolina, there is a limited number of days on which state lawmakers meet, but the consequences of missing any one of those days are slim. Almost all state lawmakers are part-time, meaning every second they spend at the Statehouse is important. When lawmakers miss...
WRDW-TV

Governor McMaster announces $25 million workforce investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a $25 million investment into the state’s workforce. The money is headed to the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program. It provides scholarships towards the cost of tuition and fees at South Carolina’s technical colleges for adults and recent high school graduates.
WRDW-TV

At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement following more than a dozen bomb threats that were called in to various colleges across the state on Wednesday. ALEA’s statement reads:. “The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware of the most recent bomb threats...
fox40jackson.com

Georgia prisons bust: Authorities seize 1K contraband items, including weapons and meth

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced that a shakedown of five prisons in the state resulted in the confiscation of more than 1,000 contraband items, including cellphones, weapons and methamphetamine. The GDC conducted five full-facility shakedowns last week as part of efforts to eliminate “dangerous” contraband from Georgia’s prisons,...
WJCL

FBI warns about scam targeting teenage boys

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A warning to parents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about an online scam targeting teenage boys. The FBI calls it sextortion. Online crooks convince teenage boys to send explicit photos and videos, threatening to release the material if the victims don’t them money. The...
SAVANNAH, GA

