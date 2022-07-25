ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 08:12:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-26 20:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, some significant shorebreak in vulnerable areas, coastal erosion, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 14:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Friday for a portion of Southeast Arizona.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dickenson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by prior excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Dickenson. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Some roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect some areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, emergency management reported that some roads across the area were being impacted by high water due to prior excessive rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clintwood, Haysi, John Flannagan Lake, Trammel, Clinchco, Nora and McClure. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clay County in south central Nebraska Southwestern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Western Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Giltner, or 20 miles northeast of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockham around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Henderson, Saronville, Sutton, Lushton, Grafton, Geneva and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 327 and 359. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today on into Saturday will range between 100 and 111 degrees with the hottest conditions expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Surf#Ocean Water#Le Fafati#Ma Maululuga
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dubois by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dubois FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM EDT this morning for a portion of south central Indiana, including the following area, Dubois. The heavy rain has ended, but additional heavy rain could cause additional nuisance flooding over the next few hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bernalillo, Torrance, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bernalillo; Torrance; Valencia FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR BERNALILLO, NORTHWESTERN TORRANCE AND EASTERN VALENCIA COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 400 AM MDT Saturday for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central New Mexico.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-27 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Saguache County through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Moffat, or 28 miles southwest of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Saguache County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Snowy Range, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Snowy Range; Upper North Platte River Basin FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MULLEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Mullen burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wyoming, including the following areas, Snowy Range and Upper North Platte River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Mullen burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cannon; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Murfreesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Walterhill, Auburntown, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 between mile markers 76 and 82. Interstate 840 between mile markers 54 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 16:02:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ASCENSION NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior Cumberland, Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Southern Oxford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Oxford and northwestern Cumberland Counties through 515 PM EDT At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hiram, or 10 miles southeast of Fryeburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bridgton, Hiram, Brownfield, Denmark, Baldwin, Sebago and Porter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Socorro, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Socorro; Torrance FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following counties, Lincoln, Socorro and Torrance. * WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bingham, Claunch and Gran Quivira. - This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 21 and 46. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings will be flooded at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent days. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Western Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central, southern and northeastern Vermont. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Windsor; Orange; Western Windsor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Orange, south central Caledonia and northeastern Windsor Counties through 600 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Strafford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bradford, Thetford Hill State Park, Chelsea, Corinth, Topsham, Strafford, Thetford, Fairlee, West Fairlee, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Topsham Four Corners, Wells River Village, Ryegate, Thetford Center, Newbury, Newbury Village, Barnet and Groton Village. This includes Interstate 91 between mile markers 86 and 122. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alexander and central Iredell Counties through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Taylorsville, or near Stony Point, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Lookout Shoals Lake, Hiddenite, Turnersburg and Scotts. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for western Massachusetts...east central New York...and southern Vermont. Target Area: Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Berkshire, southeastern Saratoga, southwestern Washington, Rensselaer and southwestern Bennington Counties through 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Center Brunswick, or 8 miles southeast of Mechanicville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Troy, Bennington, North Adams, Rensselaer, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Adams, Williamstown, Pownal, Green Island, Grafton, Waterford, Berlin, Stamford, Readsboro, Florida, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill, Wynantskill and West Sand Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 506 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CHESHIRE HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy