Las Cruces, NM

Next Mega Millions Jackpot at $810 million, drawing Tuesday

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
LAS CRUCES – It may be time to press your luck — the Mega Millions Jackpot is now at $810 million.

The next estimated jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game was raised to $810 million Monday, with the drawing coming up at 9 p.m. MT on Tuesday. According to a news release from the New Mexico Lottery, this will be third largest jackpot win in the history of Mega Millions if it is hit.

Jackpots are based on ticket sales, so the final amount may vary by the end of the day Tuesday.

Players in New Mexico have until 8:45 p.m. MT to purchase tickets for the July 26 drawing. Tickets are $2 per play and can be purchased at any convenience store in the area.

“It’s fun for players to think about what they would do if they won a large jackpot prize,” said David Barden, CEO of New Mexico Lottery. “As exciting as this might be, please remember to play responsibly.”

All net proceeds from lottery ticket sales go toward the state’s Legislative Lottery Scholarship funding higher education for New Mexico students.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, lromero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

