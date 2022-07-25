ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Rutherford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davidson; Williamson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cannon; Rutherford; Wilson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL RUTHERFORD...SOUTHEASTERN WILSON AND NORTHWESTERN CANNON COUNTIES At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Walterhill, or 10 miles east of Murfreesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davidson; Williamson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Montgomery; Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Coopertown to 12 miles east of Erin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Clarksville, White House, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Adams, Cedar Hill, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra and Cunningham. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 108 and 109. Interstate 24 between mile markers 5 and 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

