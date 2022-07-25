Special Weather Statement issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Montgomery; Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Coopertown to 12 miles east of Erin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Clarksville, White House, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Adams, Cedar Hill, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra and Cunningham. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 108 and 109. Interstate 24 between mile markers 5 and 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO