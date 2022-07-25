Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond; Stanly The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anson County in central North Carolina Southwestern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Richmond County in central North Carolina Southeastern Stanly County in central North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 735 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marshville to near Wadesboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockingham, Wadesboro, Hamlet, Ansonville, Polkton, Norwood, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Dobbins Heights and Lilesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO