Severe Weather Statement issued for Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...The warm air temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 50s. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use caution and be prepared for immersion. Dress for water temperatures and know how to perform rescues.

