Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Morris, central Hunterdon, southern Warren, southeastern Lehigh, northwestern Bucks and southeastern Northampton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Quakertown, Byram, Wilson, Bedminster, Washington, Hellertown, Mount Arlington, Tinicum, High Bridge, Clinton, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Glen Gardner and Ferndale. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 44 and 46. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 66 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO