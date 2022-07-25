ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

How an abandoned SUV dubbed the 'no-wheel-mobile' became Holland's latest attraction

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSzqx_0gsNshP300

HOLLAND — When planning a visit to Holland, you might consider Windmill Island Gardens, Nelis' Dutch Village or Holland State Park. But if you ask the locals, they might tell you something different.

They might tell you to visit the "no-wheel-mobile" in the parking lot of Felch Street Plaza.

Over the past week, the unassuming SUV — sans wheels — has been the subject of dozens of social media posts. Nobody quite knows how, or why, the car ended up parked on four bricks directly in front of TJ Maxx, although rumors abound.

The viral sensation began with a handful of posts from locals on "Holland Is So Ghetto," a wrong-side-of-the-tracks community Facebook page. Posts about the car quickly gained steam, as viewers took it upon themselves to visit and take selfies.

Over the past week, photos have included giant stuffed animals, dogs, babies, families and couples. One local realtor, Garrett Senters, created a cash giveaway contest, placing his business cards on the car and entering anyone who posted a selfie holding one of them.

Other additions to the car included a mannequin head, raw hot dogs and a slew of other business cards. Holland Eats, the area's first all-local food delivery service, joined in with a post of its own.

"Are you hanging out by the infamous no-wheel-mobile? Let us bring you food while you wait for your friends and family to join you for your portrait."

Despite rumors to the contrary, the car remained parked in the lot Monday, July 25, sporting a yellow tag from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The tag, used to mark abandoned vehicles, notes the vehicle was inspected and checked through the Law Enforcement Information Network.

While there's a space on the tag for a date by which the vehicle must be removed or else deemed abandoned and taken into "custody," the space is blank. The tag is dated Tuesday, July 12.

The longer it remains, the more Holland's inside joke strengthens. On Saturday, July 23, a group of nearly 20 people gathered for a group photo in front of the car.

Subscribe:Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

If it seems a little ridiculous, it's not lost on the people participating.

"Random fun that didn't cost anyone a thing except some time but made EVERYONE laugh," one group member, Nova Lynn, commented on a post. "With all the stress of life, we need some random stupid nonsense that makes us all giggle!"

They know not everyone understands.

"Ran into some other group members and chatted about the odd togetherness this no-wheel-mobile has brought to the community and how the normies don't understand," wrote Brianna Stoel. "This is our freak flag, and we're definitely letting it fly."

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

The Critter Barn is expanding in Zeeland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Critter Barn is an educational farm offering hands-on experiences to people of all ages and all abilities right here in West Michigan. The farm teaches about agriculture while reconnecting people with the natural world, especially when it comes to educating kids about the farm and the animals that inhabit it. They’re in the process of expanding their farm and moving to a larger location with more accessibility, beautiful landscapes and barns and more space for all the awesome animals.
ZEELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Holland, MI
Mix 95.7FM

What Are These Grand Rapids Police Cameras Being Used For?

A few days ago after my morning show was done, I hopped in my car and made my way to the barbershop for a beard trim. I had to take a detour because of construction happening in Downtown Grand Rapids. While taking that detour, I spotted something that piqued my...
Fox17

Holland Township intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland Township intersection has reopened following a crash Wednesday morning. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Quincy Street and 104th Avenue until before 1 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Vehicles#Holland Eats
WOOD TV8

Woman stabbed, injured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was stabbed on Grand Rapids’ south side early Wednesday, police said. It happened around 2:35 a.m. at a residence on Home Street SE and S. Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a woman with an injury that was not life-threatening.
WOOD TV8

GRFD: Man dies, hit by steel door during GR storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after he was hit by a steel door during the storms Saturday night, firefighters say. Around 10 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to Sandy Point Beach House restaurant on Ottawa Avenue between Newberry and Mason streets in Grand Rapids. When first responders arrived, they found a man passed out on the floor with what officials said was a “traumatic injury.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
revuewm.com

Family Fun Centers in West Michigan

Summer is in full swing, the kids are home from school, and there are only so many times they can bike around the neighborhood. Luckily, West Michigan is rife with fun centers filled with activities to engage every member of the family. From go-karts to mini-golf, laser tag and climbing walls, these places have it all. Whether competing on opposing teams or working together, the whole family is sure to enjoy these excursions.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
Fox17

Turbulent swim conditions prompt Beach Hazard Warning along lakeshore

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — High waves and powerful currents have prompted authorities to warn the public of possibly hazardous swim conditions along the lakeshore. The Norton Shores Police Department says a beach hazard warning has been issued, which will take effect Wednesday night through late Thursday night. We’re told...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Walker police: 10 reports of Kia, Hyundai thefts since Saturday

WALKER, Mich. — Police in Walker say they are looking into 10 reports of Kia and Hyundai thefts since Saturday, July 23. The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the thefts took place at the Alpine Avenue Corridor, Center Drive Hotels, Greenridge Apartments, AMC Theater and near Greenridge Mall. We’re...
WALKER, MI
MLive.com

Changes coming to Noto's at the Bil-Mar

A wall, shown to the right, will be removed in the second-floor banquet center at Noto's at the Bil-Mar and the transparent garage doors replaced with patio doors under plans approved by he city of Grand Haven. (Kayla Renie | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy