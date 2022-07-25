Tree fern genome provides insights into its evolution

The aim of the present systematic review and meta-analysis was to identify when the ascent of the conus medullaris occurs in human foetuses considering differences in evaluation methods and sample characteristics. Five databases were searched for relevant articles using different combinations of keywords. Article selection and data extraction were performed independently by two reviewers. Disagreements were resolved by a third reviewer. The variables were distributed into four groups according to the gestational age of the specimens: I (13"“18Â weeks); II (19"“25Â weeks); III (26"“32Â weeks); IV (33Â weeks to the probable date of birth). Eighteen articles were included. The majority used imaging exams as the evaluation method. Cadaveric dissections were reported in the remaining articles. Only morphological studies were included in the meta-analysis. Significant ascent occurs between groups I and III as well as groups II and IV. Despite the considerable heterogeneity among the studies included in the present review, the findings enabled the determination that the conus medullaris reaches its normal birth level by the 26th week. Further analyses should be performed based on nationality and ethnicity to diminish the heterogeneity of the data.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO