Wildlife

Tree fern genome provides insights into its evolution

By University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand plants evolved 470 million years ago from algae and have since reshaped our world. Throughout their evolution, ferns have undergone a series of changes that have helped them survive on land. For the first time, researchers have characterized the genome arrangement of tree ferns, which sheds new insight into how...

phys.org

Phys.org

Roboticists discover alternative physics

Energy, mass, velocity. These three variables make up Einstein's iconic equation E=MC2. But how did Einstein know about these concepts in the first place? A precursor step to understanding physics is identifying relevant variables. Without the concept of energy, mass, and velocity, not even Einstein could discover relativity. But can such variables be discovered automatically? Doing so could greatly accelerate scientific discovery.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Plesiosaur fossils found in the Sahara suggest they weren't just marine animals

Fossils of small plesiosaurs, long-necked marine reptiles from the age of dinosaurs, have been found in a 100-million year old river system that is now Morocco's Sahara Desert. This discovery suggests some species of plesiosaur, traditionally thought to be sea creatures, may have lived in freshwater. Plesiosaurs, first found in...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Ascent of the conus medullaris in human foetuses: a systematic review and meta-analysis

The aim of the present systematic review and meta-analysis was to identify when the ascent of the conus medullaris occurs in human foetuses considering differences in evaluation methods and sample characteristics. Five databases were searched for relevant articles using different combinations of keywords. Article selection and data extraction were performed independently by two reviewers. Disagreements were resolved by a third reviewer. The variables were distributed into four groups according to the gestational age of the specimens: I (13"“18Â weeks); II (19"“25Â weeks); III (26"“32Â weeks); IV (33Â weeks to the probable date of birth). Eighteen articles were included. The majority used imaging exams as the evaluation method. Cadaveric dissections were reported in the remaining articles. Only morphological studies were included in the meta-analysis. Significant ascent occurs between groups I and III as well as groups II and IV. Despite the considerable heterogeneity among the studies included in the present review, the findings enabled the determination that the conus medullaris reaches its normal birth level by the 26th week. Further analyses should be performed based on nationality and ethnicity to diminish the heterogeneity of the data.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Team scripts breakthrough quantum algorithm

City College of New York physicist Pouyan Ghaemi and his research team are claiming significant progress in using quantum computers to study and predict how the state of a large number of interacting quantum particles evolves over time. This was done by developing a quantum algorithm that they run on an IBM quantum computer. "To the best of our knowledge, such particular quantum algorithm which can simulate how interacting quantum particles evolve over time has not been implemented before," said Ghaemi, associate professor in CCNY's Division of Science.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Learning to sense three-dimensional shape deformation of a single multimode fiber

Optical fiber bending, deformation or shape sensing are important measurement technologies and have been widely deployed in various applications including healthcare, structural monitoring and robotics. However, existing optical fiber bending sensors require complex sensor structures and interrogation systems. Here, inspired by the recent renewed interest in information-rich multimode optical fibers, we show that the multimode fiber (MMF) output speckles contain the three-dimensional (3D) geometric shape information of the MMF itself. We demonstrate proof-of-concept 3D multi-point deformation sensing via a single multimode fiber by using k-nearest neighbor (KNN) machine learning algorithm, and achieve a classification accuracy close to 100%. Our results show that a single MMF based deformation sensor is excellent in terms of system simplicity, resolution and sensitivity, and can be a promising candidate in deformation monitoring or shape-sensing applications.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Ice Age human footprints discovered in Utah desert

Human footprints believed to date from the end of the last ice age have been discovered on the salt flats of the Air Force's Utah Testing and Training Range (UTTR) by Cornell researcher Thomas Urban in forthcoming research. Urban and Daron Duke, of Far Western Anthropological Research Group, were driving...
UTAH STATE
Nature.com

A homozygous loss-of-function variant in BICD2 is associated with lissencephaly and cerebellar hypoplasia

Developmental brain malformations are rare but are increasingly reported features of BICD2-related disorders. Here, we report a 2-year old boy with microcephaly, profound delay and partial seizures. His brain MRI showed lissencephaly, hypogenesis of corpus callosum, dysplastic hipocampus and cerebellar hypoplasia. Whole-exome sequencing identified a novel homozygous likely pathogenic variant in the BICD2 gene, c.229"‰C"‰>"‰T p.(Gln77Ter). This is the first report of lissencephaly and cerebellar hypoplasia seen in a patient with homozygous loss-of-function variant in BICD2 that recapitulated the animal model. Our report supports that BICD2 should be considered in the differential diagnosis for patients with lissencephaly and cerebellar hypoplasia Additional clinical features of BICD2 are likely to emerge with the identification of additional patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond that is believed to be the largest found in 300 years, the Australian site operator announced Wednesday. A 170 carat pink diamond—dubbed The Lulo Rose—was discovered at Lulo mine in the country's diamond-rich northeast and is among the largest pink diamonds ever found, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.
WORLD
Phys.org

Introduced donkeys and indigenous pumas are helping to resurrect extinct food webs in Death Valley

Around 12,000 years ago, a diversity of horses and their kin (known as equids) roamed North and South America. These animals were hunted by large, mythical-sounding, now-extinct predators, such as saber-toothed cats and dire wolves. In a geologic heartbeat, these animals went extinct, likely due to impacts from early humans. Today, however, two species of introduced equid–domestic horses and donkeys–have established thriving populations in North America. These populations are thought to lack predators capable of hunting them, which is one reason that many conservationists consider them to be unwanted pests and why the federal government spends millions of dollars annually removing them from the wild.
ANIMALS
CNN

Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices

(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A novel nonsense variant in ARID1B causing simultaneous RNA decay and exon skipping is associated with Coffin-Siris syndrome

Coffin-Siris syndrome (CSS) is a congenital disorder that is characterized by an absent/hypoplastic fifth distal phalanx, psychomotor developmental delay, and coarse facial features. One of the causative genes, ARID1B (AT-rich interactive domain-containing protein 1B), encodes components of the BAF chromatin remodeling complexes. Here, we report a case of a 3-year 8-month-old male with a novel nonsense variant (NM_001374820.1:c.4282C"‰>"‰T, p.(Gln1428*)) in the ARID1B gene, which was identified with whole-exome sequencing. He showed clinical symptoms of cleft soft palate, distinctive facial features (flat nasal bridge, thick eyebrows, and long eyelashes), right cryptorchidism, and hypertrichosis that partially overlapped with CSS. One of the most characteristic features of CSS is absent/hypoplastic fifth distal phalanx. He showed no obvious clinical finding in the lengths of his fingers or in the formation of his fingernails. However, radiographic analyses of the metacarpophalangeal bones revealed shortening of all the distal phalanges and fifth middle phalanges, suggesting brachydactyly. We performed mRNA analyses and revealed that both nonsense-mediated decay and nonsense-associated altered splicing were simultaneously caused by the c.4282C"‰>"‰T nonsense variant. The proband's clinical manifestations fit the previously reported criteria of disease for CSS or intellectual disability with ARID1B variant. Altogether, we suggest that c.4282C"‰>"‰T is a pathogenic variant that causes this clinical phenotype.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Researchers give 2D electronics a performance boost

Two dimensional (2D) semiconductors have a unique property that allows their thickness to be reduced to one or few atoms—and this property could potentially minimize the short channel effects that remain an issue in advanced silicon-based transistors, for example, turning on a transistor prematurely. Despite the potential that 2D...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

560-million-year-old fossil is earliest known animal predator

Geologists have found the fossil of the earliest known animal predator. The 560-million-year-old specimen is the first of its kind, but it is related to the group that includes corals, jellyfish and anemones living on the planet today. The paleontologists who discovered it have named it Auroralumina attenboroughii in honor...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Research reveals where carbon storage in soils has the most potential

Soil is the largest terrestrial reservoir of organic carbon and is central for climate change mitigation and adaptation. Mineral-organic associations play a critical role in soil carbon preservation, but the global capacity for storage in this form has never been quantified. New research from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Crustaceans help to fertilize seaweeds, study finds

The crucial role of insects in the pollination of flowering plants is well known, but algal fertilization assisted by marine animals was hitherto deemed non-existent. A team led by a CNRS researcher from the Franco-Chilean Evolutionary Biology and Ecology of Algae research unit at Roscoff Marine Station has discovered that small crustaceans known as idoteas contribute to the reproductive cycle of the red alga Gracilaria gracilis. The scientists' findings are published in Science. They suggest that animal-mediated fertilization is much older than once thought.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Multiplexed reverse-transcriptase quantitative polymerase chain reaction using plasmonic nanoparticles for point-of-care COVID-19 diagnosis

Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) offers the capabilities of real-time monitoring of amplified products, fast detection, and quantitation of infectious units, but poses technical hurdles for point-of-care miniaturization compared with end-point polymerase chain reaction. Here we demonstrate plasmonic thermocycling, in which rapid heating of the solution is achieved via infrared excitation of nanoparticles, successfully performing reverse-transcriptase qPCR (RT-qPCR) in a reaction vessel containing polymerase chain reaction chemistry, fluorescent probes and plasmonic nanoparticles. The method could rapidly detect SARS-CoV-2 RNA from human saliva and nasal specimens with 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity, as well as two distinct SARS-CoV-2 variants. The use of small optical components for both thermocycling and multiplexed fluorescence monitoring renders the instrument amenable to point-of-care use. Overall, this study demonstrates that plasmonic nanoparticles with compact optics can be used to achieve real-time and multiplexed RT-qPCR on clinical specimens, towards the goal of rapid and accurate molecular clinical diagnostics in decentralized settings.
SCIENCE

