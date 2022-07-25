Trump Still Thinks The Central Park Five Are Guilty

Related
Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’
Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
Liz Cheney Calls Out Tom Cotton For Criticizing Jan. 6 Hearings Without Watching Them
"Here’s a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with 'Anglo-American jurisprudence,'" Cheney wrote on Twitter.
Steve Bannon Calls On '4,000 Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' The Government 'Brick By Brick'
He's back with more incendiary rhetoric against the nation just days after his contempt of Congress conviction.
Desi Lydic Demands To Know Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't On Jan. 6 Panel
Desi Lydic parodied a Fox News host trying to explain the Jan. 6 hearings ― and she asked a heckuva question about the House select committee investigating President Donald Trump and his insurrection-abetting cronies. (Watch the video below.) “Everyone on this Sham-uary 6 sham-mittee is anti-Trump,” the “Daily Show”...
Chris Cuomo Returning To Cable News After CNN Ouster
The former head of his own CNN show has taken a job as a prime-time host on NewsNation.
Matt Gaetz Doubles Down On Misogyny, Calls Abortion Rights Advocates 'Ugly'
The Republican congressman said women who attend abortion rights rallies are ugly and overweight.
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Blocks Bill Protecting Right To Birth Control
Republican lawmakers are celebrating the end of nationwide abortion rights while blocking federal protections for birth control.
GOP Gun Bill Loses Support Amid Outrage From Hunting, Conservation Groups
Five House Republicans have un-sponsored a bill to repeal an excise tax on guns and ammo that bankrolls wildlife conservation across the country.
Comedian Jon Stewart erupts after Republicans vote against military burn pits bill
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Comedian Jon Stewart, an outspoken advocate for military veterans, erupted in anger on Thursday after U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a bill to provide healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving abroad.
Bannon Shares Fascist Dream
Trump crony Steve Bannon waxed lyrical about plans to amass thousands of “shock troops” to seize the government.
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver On 'Leave It To Beaver,' Dies At 77
The actor died one day after his management team erroneously announced his death via Facebook.
U.K. Prime Minister Debate Abruptly Ends After Presenter Faints On Air
A live debate between two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a rapid end on Tuesday when the presenter fainted, causing a loud crash on air. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak were about 30 minutes into their face-off when...
In Wisconsin, Democrats Return To A Familiar Debate: Electability
The Senate primary here is all about who can defeat Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Trump-like GOP senator.
Susan Collins: Democrats’ Climate Deal May Doom Bipartisan Efforts On Same-Sex Marriage
The GOP senator said the surprise move by Democrats could make it harder to convince fellow Republicans to get on board.
Kim Jong Un Threatens To Use Nukes In Potential Conflicts With U.S., South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said Thursday, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war.
TikToker Sania Khan Warned Us About South Asian Divorce Stigma. After Her Death, Will We Finally Wake Up?
The photographer, who became popular on social media after discussing her divorce, was killed, allegedly by her ex-husband. But did we, as a community, fail her too?
Democrats' Reconciliation Package The 'Biggest Climate Action In Human History'
The deal Democrats struck late Thursday includes a historic $369 billion in clean energy and climate investments, but also requires new oil and gas leasing.
