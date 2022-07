CLEVELAND—You have questions. I have answers …. From Chris (@Chris_PR_13): Where does Jimmy G land?. Chris, this is, of course, the $25 million question—and it starts with the $25 million I’d say Jimmy Garoppolo almost certainly won’t see in 2022 and the Niners being committed to Trey Lance. To facilitate a trade, Garoppolo’s going to have to play ball with another team (and in doing so, the Niners) and negotiate that number down. His leverage would be refusing to do so to try to hasten his release. The risk in doing that, conversely, would be the Niners hold on to his rights until Labor Day, and make it harder for him to find a place where he could get on the field.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO