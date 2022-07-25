ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webinar to focus on where COVID education money went

By Jarek Rutz
 2 days ago

At Tuesday’s webinar, key officials will discuss where the nearly $640,000,000 in ESSER funds were distributed throughout Delaware’s schools.

First State Educate will host a school funding webinar Tuesday to discuss where the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 education relief funds went.

The federal government allocated $122 billion amongst the states in K-12 pandemic funds, and First State Educate wants the community to know where the money is going.

Delaware received a total of $637,239,246 across three rounds of relief funding.

The money was included in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER Fund.

The webinar comes just eight days after the state published more detailed data on where the money was spent, broken down by district, and by categories like how much was allocated to mental health and learning loss.

“The webinar is timely and relevant, and people in the community should watch to gain that transparency of exactly where our school districts have done with the millions of dollars in relief funds” said Liz Parlett Butcher, communications director at First State Educate.

The first of a 2-part webinar series on COVID relief funds for schools will be hosted by First State Educate Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To read the ESSER Financial Transparency Report, click here . There are detailed instructions on how to navigate through the report here .

The webinar, called “ Where is the COVID EDUCATION money now,” will feature Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick and Colonial School District superintendent Jeff Menzer.

“Nobody has taken this data in the state and broken it down by district level in a way that members of the community are able to understand where the relief funding has gone in their respective school districts,” said Butcher. “We hope these webinars enable parents and caregivers to become better equipped with the knowledge they need to become better advocates for their children.”

Tuesday’s webinar is the first of two. The second will be held Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. and will feature Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds, vice president of policy at ExcelinEd , a national education advocacy group, and Cara Candal, managing director of policy at the ExcelinEd.

To register for Tuesday’s 4 p.m. webinar, click here .

The event will also be livestreamed on First State Educate’s Facebook page .

Jarek Rutz can be reached by email at jarek@delawarelive.com or by phone at (215) 450-9982. Follow him on Twitter @jarekrutz and on LinkedIn .

Town Square LIVE News

House speaker refuses to consider McGuiness removal

The Delaware Senate on Monday passed a resolution to begin a process Democratic leadership hopes will result in the removal of one of their own: State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness. Every Republican voted against the measure, putting them in line with House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth, who said he has “no intention of calling the House into session to consider this ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware governor signs vote by mail, same-day registration

In a private ceremony Friday, Gov. John Carney signed two Democrat-backed bills to allow voters to request mail-in ballots and register to vote on election day. In response, Delaware Republican Party chairwoman Jane Brady said she’d be holding a press conference Friday afternoon to announce a legal challenge aimed at stopping the laws from taking effect.
Town Square LIVE News

Senate to convene Monday to start removal of state auditor

The Delaware Senate will reconvene in a special session Monday to consider a resolution to initiate the removal of State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, its Democratic leadership announced Thursday. Senate Republicans indicated a few hours after the announcement that they were opposed to the idea until her trial had run its course. The auditor’s lawyer is appealing her July 1 conviction ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Kowalko: House Speaker killed inspector general bill

An outgoing Democratic member of the Delaware House of Representatives says House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf blocked his bill to create an office of the inspector general.  Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark, said the move was typical of Schwartzkopf’s leadership style. That leadership style can be characterized by “coercion, intimidation, incentivizing and reward,” Kowalko said, and the inspector general bill is just ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
