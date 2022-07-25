ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Webinar to focus on where COVID education money went

By Jarek Rutz
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXmSX_0gsNsGlY00

At Tuesday’s webinar, key officials will discuss where the nearly $640,000,000 in ESSER funds were distributed throughout Delaware’s schools.

First State Educate will host a school funding webinar Tuesday to discuss where the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 education relief funds went.

The federal government allocated $122 billion amongst the states in K-12 pandemic funds, and First State Educate wants the community to know where the money is going.

Delaware received a total of $637,239,246 across three rounds of relief funding.

The money was included in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER Fund.

The webinar comes just eight days after the state published more detailed data on where the money was spent, broken down by district, and by categories like how much was allocated to mental health and learning loss.

“The webinar is timely and relevant, and people in the community should watch to gain that transparency of exactly where our school districts have done with the millions of dollars in relief funds” said Liz Parlett Butcher, communications director at First State Educate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESnmn_0gsNsGlY00

The first of a 2-part webinar series on COVID relief funds for schools will be hosted by First State Educate Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To read the ESSER Financial Transparency Report, click here . There are detailed instructions on how to navigate through the report here .

The webinar, called “ Where is the COVID EDUCATION money now,” will feature Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick and Colonial School District superintendent Jeff Menzer.

Related: Colonial’s dropout prevention program shows impressive results

“Nobody has taken this data in the state and broken it down by district level in a way that members of the community are able to understand where the relief funding has gone in their respective school districts,” said Butcher. “We hope these webinars enable parents and caregivers to become better equipped with the knowledge they need to become better advocates for their children.”

Tuesday’s webinar is the first of two. The second will be held Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. and will feature Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds, vice president of policy at ExcelinEd , a national education advocacy group, and Cara Candal, managing director of policy at the ExcelinEd.

To register for Tuesday’s 4 p.m. webinar, click here .

The event will also be livestreamed on First State Educate’s Facebook page .

Jarek Rutz can be reached by email at jarek@delawarelive.com or by phone at (215) 450-9982. Follow him on Twitter @jarekrutz and on LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Delaware to send out $300 relief rebate payments throughout summer

Delaware will continue sending out a $300 relief rebate to residents throughout the summer, a one-time direct payment to help people face the higher prices at the pump. The state, which sent out its first round of checks in May, said there may be as many as 150,000 eligible residents still waiting for their money.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Wawa to pay Delaware 450K over 2019 data breach

Delaware will receive $450,000 out of an $8 million multi-state settlement with a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain after a data breach compromised some 34 million payment cards. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Wawa Inc. failed to take reasonable security measures to prevent such a data breach and therefore violated state...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

A big investment for healthy communities in Wilmington

Healthy Communities Delaware is getting an injection of $3 million through a public-private investment from the State of Delaware and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. Highmark is matching the state's $1.5 million investment in the program. Governor John Carney said he got word of the matching grant funds from...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
WMDT.com

Delaware “Momnibus” legislative package signed into law

DELAWARE – Monday marked a big win for moms and their babies across the First State. Several pieces of legislation designed to protect them were signed into law. “As the nation grapples with the onslaught of women’s reproductive rights, Delaware, through its legislative efforts, is signing into law significant statues, collectively enshrined in the Delaware 2022 Momnibus package,” said Representative Melissa Minor-Brown.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running? Full list of candidates in Delaware

With just 47 days to go before the first votes are cast in Delaware’s 2022 primary elections, every seat has at least one person running. Some have numerous candidates. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end in November, meaning all 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats will be up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Del. nursing student receives scholarship

DELAWARE – Sheena Stevenson, a senior at the Margaret A. Rollins School of Nursing, was awarded with this year’s recipient of the Doctor and Miss Anis Saliba Scholarship. The scholarship was started in 2017 and awards a nursing student money every year. Stevenson will receive $1,000 to go toward school expenses.
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Covid#Linkedin#General Health#First State Educate#Esser Fund
WBOC

Governor Carney Speaks Out on Prospect of Removing McGuiness from Office

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Senate Democrats voted in a special session Monday to seek to remove Delaware’s state auditor from office, an action criticized as meaningless “political theater” by the Democratic House speaker. Senators voted 13-7 for a resolution to hold a joint session of the legislature...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Our final coming events blog of July features a number of great happenings up and down the state of Delaware, as well as in Ocean City, Maryland, and one just across the state line in the Keystone State of Pennsylvania. Now that the current heat wave has broken, it's a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district bars staff from telling parents about gender transitions

School staff in Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland are prohibited from disclosing students' transgender identity to their parents if the school deems the students' parents to be unsupportive of the transition. According to the Maryland school district's " Guidelines for Student Gender Identity, " a gender transition plan for...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Delaware LIVE News

House speaker refuses to consider McGuiness removal

The Delaware Senate on Monday passed a resolution to begin a process Democratic leadership hopes will result in the removal of one of their own: State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness. Every Republican voted against the measure, putting them in line with House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth, who said he has “no intention of calling the House into session to consider this ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware State Fair a century ago

The Delaware State Fair as we know it today was founded in 1919 as the Kent and Sussex County Fair, with the first event held in 1920. However, mentions of earlier iterations of the Delaware State Fair date back to just after the Civil War. The fair was held in Dover for a number of years before moving to Elsmere in 1917. It continued until it went bankrupt in 1924. Leaders of the Kent and Sussex County Fair officially changed the name to Delaware State Fair in 1969.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Gov. Carney Formally Extends Del. Public Health Emergency

Delaware’s Public Health Emergency Order has been extended for another 30 days. Governor John Carney, D-Del. took the action Friday. According to the governor, it allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Delaware law requires that Public Health Emergency declarations be...
WBOC

Delaware Senate to Hold Special Session to Address Auditor Hearing

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- The Delaware Senate on Monday afternoon will reconvene a special session to consider a resolution that would give State Auditor Kathy McGuiness formal notice of an upcoming hearing on her removal. The special session will be held at 3 p.m. in the Senate Chambers of Legislative Hall...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy