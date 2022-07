It has happened again: Gmail has just received a huge update, and undoubtedly, many people are soon going to have an opinion on it. You may have noticed the changes yourself if you've already checked your email today, and if not, it's possible that the tidal wave of updates hasn't quite hit your shores just yet — but it's coming, so it's best to get ready. In the new Gmail update, Google addresses the fact that many people now use the full range of Google tools as opposed to just email, including messaging and video calls. As a response to that, it's combining Gmail, Google Chat, and Meet into one view in an effort to simplify things.

INTERNET ・ 2 HOURS AGO