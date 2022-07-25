ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Man shot and killed was filming music video, California cops say. Another hospitalized

By Vandana Ravikumar
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
A man was shot and killed while filming a music video in California, police said. File photo

One man was killed and another was injured during the filming of a music video in California, police said in a news release.

Officers received calls about the incident at around 11:15 p.m. on July 22, the Fairfield Police Department said in a Facebook post. When they arrived at the scene, they found several people who were involved with the production of the music video, the post said.

Police said they found two men who had been shot. One of them died, and the other was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, the post said.

The department said it won’t release additional information on the incident now because the investigation is ongoing. However, they ask anyone with information about it to contact investigators at (707) 428-7600.

Fairfield is about 45 miles southwest of Sacramento.

Jesus Lopez
2d ago

i was born and raised in fairfield, its a demoncrat bum infested town. i dont even go there no more unless im visiting a relative. im moved to a red town ! life is 100 times better

LongSummerDays
2d ago

Well dems are always denying the crime and violence they voted into being, it's just everyday now.

