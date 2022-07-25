Living Exponentially: Host Eileen Tesch talks with Caroline Richards, Candidate for Commissioner in District 1

With the main portion of the Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Golf Pavilion completed, we would like to thank the following Elk Members, Volunteers and Suppliers who helped make this plan a reality. All in all, it took about 20 days from start to completion of this great addition to our Elks Lodge 343. Thank you to Brian St. Onge, Nolan St. Onge, Mike Easton, PER Scott R. Harris, Rich Nichols, Jim Cowden, Greg Farley, Ed Quain, Rick Niemietz, Donn VanHuylenbrouck, Desiree VanHuylenbrouck, Randy Johnston, Dan “Tater” Gilbert, Shawn N. Eagle, Mike Duncan, David DeLong, Karl Gibbs, PER Mark J. Howard, Dave Howard, Mark Pringle, Robert Roth, PER Joseph Barbe, Chef Rob Farrell, Tim Ainsworth and Jason Oakley for the building construction, power installation, overhead fans, tempered glass railing, project clean up or just stopping by to show your support for the guys. Thank you to the 2021 Queen of Hearts committee members for using some of the proceeds towards the build of the pavilion. To Molly Reuba, Laura Old, Carmella Robbins for selecting the beautiful outdoor furniture and Julius Traub, Mike Halifax, Randall Burgett and PER Scott Perkins for assembling the furniture. Thank you to Shelley Murdick and the Flower committee for the beautiful flower planters and to the Thursday Morning and Afternoon Golf League players for donating to the 50/50 weekly drawings with part of those proceeds covering the cost of the furniture. Thank you to our suppliers, Pro Finish Carpentry, TMA Electric, Port Huron Glass, Morgan Excavating, Bluebird Foundations LLC, Bill Gilbert at Trebling Designs, Jerry Cameron and Mortimer Lumber for everything they provided and completed. To any volunteers or suppliers, we may have missed mentioning, your help, support and supplies were greatly appreciated. All proving once again that Elks Care – Elks Share!

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO