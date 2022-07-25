ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonac, MI

Living Exponentially: Host Eileen Tesch talks with Caroline Richards, Candidate for Commissioner in District 1

By Eileen Tesch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidate Joi Torello , discusses why she is running for Commissioner in her District. The Family of “We The County” and The Like Minded Cause. Getting involved in her community to make a difference. Editors Note: This video...

History comes to life at the Sanilac County Historical Society’s Civil War Days

Port Sanilac, MI (July 27, 2022) – Join in as the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum offers a window into Civil War history! Witness demonstrations of campfire cooking, military drills, original artillery pieces, civilian needlework, military and civilian personalities, and more. Most of the historic buildings will be open with docents.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
Boddy Construction wins contract to build bike trail along Black River Canal

The city of Port Huron has hired Boddy Construction for nearly $1.4 million to build a bike/hike path along the south side of the Black River Canal from Gratiot Avenue west to Holland Woods Middle School, where it will turn north, cross the canal on a new bridge and run along the east boundary of Port Huron Northern High School to Krafft Road.
PORT HURON, MI
McMorran Place 2022-2023 Indoor Concert Season – By City of Port Huron

McMorran Place will be announcing the 2022-2023 indoor concert/event season on Friday, July 29th at 8:15pm. This event will take place on the McMorran Place Plaza stage at McMorran Place located at 701 McMorran Boulevard, Port Huron, MI. Be sure to attend to get an exclusive announcement of a national...
PORT HURON, MI
McLaren Port Huron named a high performing hospital by U.S. News & World Report – By McLaren Port Huron

Port Huron, MI – McLaren Port Huron has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their 8th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and procedures.
PORT HURON, MI
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 New Golf Pavilion

With the main portion of the Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Golf Pavilion completed, we would like to thank the following Elk Members, Volunteers and Suppliers who helped make this plan a reality. All in all, it took about 20 days from start to completion of this great addition to our Elks Lodge 343. Thank you to Brian St. Onge, Nolan St. Onge, Mike Easton, PER Scott R. Harris, Rich Nichols, Jim Cowden, Greg Farley, Ed Quain, Rick Niemietz, Donn VanHuylenbrouck, Desiree VanHuylenbrouck, Randy Johnston, Dan “Tater” Gilbert, Shawn N. Eagle, Mike Duncan, David DeLong, Karl Gibbs, PER Mark J. Howard, Dave Howard, Mark Pringle, Robert Roth, PER Joseph Barbe, Chef Rob Farrell, Tim Ainsworth and Jason Oakley for the building construction, power installation, overhead fans, tempered glass railing, project clean up or just stopping by to show your support for the guys. Thank you to the 2021 Queen of Hearts committee members for using some of the proceeds towards the build of the pavilion. To Molly Reuba, Laura Old, Carmella Robbins for selecting the beautiful outdoor furniture and Julius Traub, Mike Halifax, Randall Burgett and PER Scott Perkins for assembling the furniture. Thank you to Shelley Murdick and the Flower committee for the beautiful flower planters and to the Thursday Morning and Afternoon Golf League players for donating to the 50/50 weekly drawings with part of those proceeds covering the cost of the furniture. Thank you to our suppliers, Pro Finish Carpentry, TMA Electric, Port Huron Glass, Morgan Excavating, Bluebird Foundations LLC, Bill Gilbert at Trebling Designs, Jerry Cameron and Mortimer Lumber for everything they provided and completed. To any volunteers or suppliers, we may have missed mentioning, your help, support and supplies were greatly appreciated. All proving once again that Elks Care – Elks Share!
PORT HURON, MI
Rockin’ The Rivers Promo

This event starts on August 5th and goes to August 25th on every Thursday. To find out more information go to porthuronrec.com. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote...
PORT HURON, MI
Fatal Crash – By Port Huron Police

A traffic crash was reported today at 6:25 a.m. A motorcycle traveling westbound on Chestnut Street failed to stop for the stop sign at 16th Street and was struck by a sport utility vehicle traveling northbound on 16th Street. The driver of the motorcycle, a 37 year old male, was...
PORT HURON, MI

