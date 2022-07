Through a series of patient visit episodes, members of the World Organization of National Colleges, Academies and Academic Associations of General Practitioners/Family Physicians demonstrate how the recently updated International Classification of Primary Care (ICPC-3) can allow primary care physicians to better document patient encounters with care providers and to understand trends in patient outcomes over time. The International Classification of Primary Care (ICPC) is the most widely used international classification for capturing and organizing clinical information in primary care. The third edition of the classification system, released in 2020, allows clinicians to record the reason for the encounter, patient functioning (activities and participation), and personal preferences linked to morbidity. The ICPC-3 has also added a new chapter on visits related to immunization; special screenings; public health promotion; classes for programs related to specific health conditions; and nationally and regionally relevant classes.

