Raleigh, N.C. — A new program at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport aims to help people with a variety of disabilities. The airport is helping those with disabilities that are "hidden," or not visible to a passerby. That may be chronic illness, dementia, sleep disorders or mobility issues. One in 10 Americans live with what is considered an invisible disability, according to research from the University of Massachusetts.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO