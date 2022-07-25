ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Wild Photos Show Aftermath of Lightning Strike That Made Road Explode

Photos shared by North Carolina's Oakboro Police Department showed the aftermath of a lightning strike that caused a road to explode. "The storm last night caused a lightning strike to a tree, which ran through the roadway, causing the roadway to explode," read the post published on the police department's Facebook page. "Road debris landed on the roof of a nearby home."
OAKBORO, NC
The Drive

Ford F-250 Super Duty Burns to Crisp After Lightning Strike

Thankfully the fire was put out before anyone was hurt. During a recent, intense thunderstorm in Beaufort, South Carolina, a Ford F-250 Super Duty was damaged by a lightning strike, causing the entire cab of the truck to catch fire and melt. After the fire was put out, the only remaining parts of the truck were the front fascia, the driver's side front fender, and the bed. Thankfully, no one was injured.
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Brush Fire
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Daily storms through the rest of July

July will end soaked with a storm nearly every day. “This final week of July looks extremely average for this point in the year. Temperatures top out each day around 92 degrees while the heat index reaches 100 to 105 degrees. While this won't be unusual, it will still put heat stress on your body if you work or exercise outdoors, so as always remember to drink water and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

More storms expected Friday evening

Early morning rain has passed but more thunderstorms are on the way. “Showers and t-storms are moving through this morning producing gusty winds along with downpours. So far rain has been manageable and is moving, so flooding hasn't been a big concern. We'll probably see more showers and t-storms popup Friday afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Structure Fire on Lake Drive | (7/13 11:53 pm)

Update: fire damage was contained to an enclosed porch and there were no injuries. Investigator determined the cause was electrical – likely an overloaded power strip. Follow these electrical safety tips to keep you and your home safe from electrical hazards. Regularly inspect electrical cords and extension cords for...
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall

Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Newsweek

Video Shows 'Mothership' Storm Hovering Over Northwest

Storm chasers on Friday released stunning footage of a massive "mothership" storm cloud hovering over the Northwest part of the United States. The video was captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 p.m. local time by storm chaser Shelly Heinrichs, who is based in the neighboring province of Manitoba, Canada. Heinrichs shared the footage on Twitter where it has been viewed a little over 186,000 times as of Monday afternoon.
LANSFORD, ND
WWL-AMFM

Daily storms are expected this week

The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order. “A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy