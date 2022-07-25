ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Township, NJ

Former area high school pitcher inks contract with Trenton Thunder of MLB Draft League

advertisernewsnorth.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.advertisernewsnorth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Vernon Township, NJ
Sports
City
Vernon Township, NJ
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mlb Draft#Minor League Baseball#The Trenton Thunder#The Major League Baseball#Fdu#Ecac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy