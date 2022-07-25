ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FDLE cancels alert for missing 13-year-old boy

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a missing child alert for after a 13-year-old boy out of Jacksonville was found.

The FDLE alert said the teenager was last seen Monday. He was found shortly after the alert was issued.

