Marilee Hohmann.jpeg

Morgantown, WV

 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On the...

WVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) giving away extra millings, by appointment only

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown's Department of Engineering and Public Works is giving away millings for free. The millings may be picked up by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-291-7465. The millings are located at the Morgantown City Garage at 200 M-Tec Drive. Available pickup windows are from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Barnwood Builders to feature Spruce Forest Artisan Village

GRANTSVILLE — An upcoming episode of the show “Barnwood Builders” will feature Spruce Forest Artisan Village in Grantsville. “We’ve been driving through ... that part of the Maryland panhandle for years, on our way to West Virginia or Pennsylvania,” said Nick Condes of the show’s production company. “April marked our first Maryland job, which allowed to finally have the time to come and visit Spruce Village.”
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Gilbert Junior Morrison

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gilbert Junior Morrison, 91, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on October 18, 1930, a son of the late Gilbert and Merle Rose Starkey Morrison.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU’s Zach Frazier on another watch list

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Another day, another Mountaineer on a preseason watch list for a major college football award. On Thursday, WVU sophomore center Zach Frazier was honored for the second time. Last week he was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, and this time he is part of the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Carol Jean Boyers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the night of July, 26, 2022, Carol Jean Boyers received the call she’d waited and prepared for all of her life. Being an offer she couldn’t refuse, she will not be returning to us. This assignment comes with a tremendous sign-on bonus, a reunion with the love of her life, her mother and daddy, and so many family friends and fur babies she loved waiting for her.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Hurricane and Jane Lew

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Putnam and Lewis counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Hamrick presents Eagle Scout project in Lumberport, West Virginia

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Braden Hamrick, the son of Myron and Nicole Hamrick of Bennetts Run Road, Lumberport, on June 19 presented his Eagle Scout Project of “Food for the Flock” located beside the Ten Mile Baptist Church Community Building on W.Va. 20 outside of Lumberport.
LUMBERPORT, WV
WVNews

Christopher Behneman

EGLON — Christopher Adam Behneman, age 22, of Eglon, entered eternal rest on July 21, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Christopher was born on July 25, 1999 to Adam Carl Behneman and April Dawn Kelley.
EGLON, WV
WVNews

Oaks win semifinal series over Carmichaels

OAKLAND — The Oakland Oaks moved on to the Fayette County Baseball League Championship series as they advanced past Carmichaels (Pa.) in this week’s best-of-three semifinal series. The Oaks took game one at Garrett College on Sunday, tied Carmichaels at Uniontown on Monday, and then took the series...
CARMICHAELS, PA
WVNews

WVNews

Donald Ralph Strosnider

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WV News) — Don entered into his heavenly home on July 27, 2022, at his home in Goose Creek, SC. Don was born on March 14, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Blackwell Strosnider. He is also survived by two daughters, Ilise Cohn of New Jersey, Amanda Smith (Lawrence) of Barnwell, SC, and three grandsons, Craig Pender, Clay Pender, and Carson Smith. He is also survived by three step-children, Douglas T. Garrett (Tracey), Kimberly Garrett Moore (Woody), and Melissa Mizell (Luis). Don is also survived by his brother, Jim Strosnider (Roberta) of Naples, FL, and a sister, Kay Strosnider (Jane) of Kennet Square, PA. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, 6 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, all of which he loved dearly.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WVNews

Garrett County Lighthouse holds annual carnival

OAKLAND — Garrett County Lighthouse Inc. held its annual Client Carnival on July 19. In attendance were clients from both the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program (PRP) and the Residential Rehabilitation Program (RRP). Staff and clients participated in numerous outside activities, with one of the most popular being the dunk tank,...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

'Buddy Benches' distributed in memory of Keira Mae Rinker

OAKLAND — Thanks to the help of numerous sponsors, 15 Buddy Benches have been purchased for Garrett County — one for every elementary school and Head Start center. This was done through the “Kindness For Keira” project created by Dawn Rinker to help deal with the grief of losing her 8-year-old daughter, Keira Mae Rinker, in a car accident on Oct. 10.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

65th-annual Garrett County Fair to kick off Saturday

McHENRY — The 65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair will open Saturday, July 30, in McHenry and run through Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Garrett County Fair Board President Jason Rush, an average of about 30,000 people attend the fair each year. Besides county residents, Rush estimated that about 25 to 30 percent of fair-goers are from other areas. In fact, at least until recent years, fair week represented the busiest housing rental week for several companies.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Oakland burglary under investigation

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary that occurred at 2285 Old Crellin Road, Oakland. The incident occurred between approximately 9 p.m. July 14 and approximately 2 p.m. July 19.
OAKLAND, CA

