3 more killed in hit-and-runs over weekend as Indy’s trend continues

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — This past weekend continued a deadly trend on Indianapolis roads after three people were killed in hit-and-run crashes.

So far this year, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has investigated at least 13 fatal hit-and-run crashes. Nearly half of those crimes have taken place over the last two weeks.

The most recent of those cases took place along East 56 th Street.

A woman driving home early Sunday morning noticed something lying on the side of the road and stopped to check it out.

New Indianapolis board to make safety recommendations after deadly crashes

“It was so dark, and it’s not well lit, so it was hard to tell what it was,” said Rebecca Mattes.

As soon as Mattes got out of her car, she realized what she saw was a man dead along the curb and called 911.

“As soon as I got out, I had my phone in my hand because as I was approaching, I could see it was a person,” said Mattes.

While Mattes stayed to try and help that victim, police said whoever hit the man drove away from the scene.

“There’s no way you hit that person and didn’t know it. Car pieces were scattered across the road,” said Mattes.

Just the day before on Saturday, 34-year-old Jonathan Fahey was killed after being hit by a driver on Shadeland Avenue who also refused to stop.

Also on Saturday, 28-year-old Mary Adame died after being run over on Chester Avenue . Police are still investigating if that killing may have been intentional.

Indy man steals and crashes IndyGo bus

“Stay off your phone. Look around,” said IMPD Sgt. Shane Foley.

For their part, police admitted last week there’s very little they can do to prevent fatal crashes aside from urging drivers to be careful, slow down and assist those they hit.

“Stop your vehicle and see if you hit anybody and render aid. That’s the real important message here,” said Foley.

With seven deaths being investigated as possible fatal hit-and-runs this month and at least 13 cases for the year, the number of deadly incidents nearly matches the total for the entire year in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s incredible to me how this keeps happening. It’s just reckless,” said Mattes.

No arrests have been made in any of the weekend deaths. Anyone with information on the cases is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

