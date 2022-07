TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – On Wednesday, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke traveled to Texarkana on his ‘Drive for Texas’ town hall series. The Texas gubernatorial Democratic candidate plans to spend 49 days on the road and travel throughout the state over the summer. O’Rourke will hold more than 70 events on his campaign to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott and become the 49th Chief Executive of the state.

