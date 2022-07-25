ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NC

One killed, three injured in Jamesville crash

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago
Officials found this vehicle off of the roadway near a curve on Main Street (Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department)

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. Monday, first responders were dispatched near the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 64 following a report of a possible hit-and-run, according to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials found a vehicle off of the roadway at a curve on Main Street. Four people were in that vehicle; of those four, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three were transported by EMS crews for treatment.

Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department

“This curve on Main St has proven to be deadly multiple times in the past, especially to people unfamiliar with the area,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “We encourage everyone to obey posted speed limit signs and to be mindful of all signage on the roads. We also urge everyone to wear your seat belt! NCSHP is investigating this incident.”

