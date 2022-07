Michigan finally knocked off Ohio State last November, but quarterback Cade McNamara added a new chapter to the rivalry with his latest comments. There is no doubt that the Michigan Wolverines and Cade McNamara are feeling themselves after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes last November. Given the long losing streak they endured, they have every right to breathe a sigh of relief or, as Rich Eisen would say, pound their chest a little, especially as it led to a Big Ten championship and berth in the College Football Playoff.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO