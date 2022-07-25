North Port 12-year-old arrested for school shooting threat

11:58 p.m., 700 block of South Washington Boulevard. Dispute: A man in a wheelchair making a midnight burger run learned that people-powered vehicles are not welcome at a fast food drive-through. Police responded to a call about man blocking traffic at the drive-through, refusing to move after learning he would not be served. The man, who called a ride service to take him to the restaurant, had placed his order and wheeled up to the window, where he was informed only those in motor vehicles were permitted. After the line began to back up, a restaurant employee called law enforcement. When the officer arrived, the man said he would not have attempted to use the drive-though had he been aware of the rule. He then asked the officer to call the ride service to be returned home.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO