ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

North Port 12-year-old arrested for school shooting threat

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-year-old from North Port who attends school in Port Charlotte has been arrested for making a mass shooting threat on Snapchat. Cape Coral police say they arrested the boy after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office informed them about the threat that was made on a...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
PSki17

Charlotte County Patrol Blotter: 96 Arrested Week Ending 7/24

Charlotte County Sheriff's Officers concluded another week of policing the community on July 24th, with officers arresting a total of 96 individuals according to public records. That total is in line with previous weeks in the relatively calm Charlotte area and represents a significantly smaller figure than the 198 arrests reported in neighboring Lee County for the same period.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
fox13news.com

Bradenton police target high-crash areas amid 'alarming' increase

BRADENTON, Fla. - The next time you're driving in Bradenton, you might want to pay extra attention. On Wednesday night, the city's police department announced in a tweet that it is increasing patrols in response to the number of fatal traffic crashes doubling from 2020 to 2021. In a news...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation underway on Ohana Way in North Port

The North Port Police Department is conducting a death investigation on Ohana Way Tuesday evening. According to NPPD, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is for an isolated incident. This is an ongoing investigation and WINK News will provide more details as they become available.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples woman arrested for stealing checkbook, writing fraudulent checks

A woman from Naples has been arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a checkbook from a mailbox and using it to write herself checks. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Belen Molina stole the checkbook from a mailbox in Naples between May 27 and June 1. The checkbook’s owner told deputies that his bank had contacted him and said several checks had been cashed from the checkbook.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL law enforcement study past shootings to protect students from future ones

With mass shootings on the rise across the country, law enforcement in Southwest Florida is taking steps to keep schools safe this upcoming school year. It comes after the recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers. Their police department is under fire for the way that the situation was handled. The gunman was left to shoot and kill for over an hour without interference.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man gets 15 year prison sentence for child’s death

A man was sentenced on Friday in connection to the death of a one-year-old child in Lehigh Acres in 2020. According to Lee County court documents, Rolando Olivarez, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Olivarez pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child, a first-degree felony.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: No motor, no service

11:58 p.m., 700 block of South Washington Boulevard. Dispute: A man in a wheelchair making a midnight burger run learned that people-powered vehicles are not welcome at a fast food drive-through. Police responded to a call about man blocking traffic at the drive-through, refusing to move after learning he would not be served. The man, who called a ride service to take him to the restaurant, had placed his order and wheeled up to the window, where he was informed only those in motor vehicles were permitted. After the line began to back up, a restaurant employee called law enforcement. When the officer arrived, the man said he would not have attempted to use the drive-though had he been aware of the rule. He then asked the officer to call the ride service to be returned home.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Police searching for Cape Coral woman missing since July 14

Cape Coral police are looking for a Cape Coral woman who was reported missing by her family on July 14. Police say that 36-year-old Erica Ann Johnson is considered missing and endangered after they investigated the family’s concerns. Johnson was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy