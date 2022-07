SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the male suspect threatened a person with a knife after they tried to defend the woman he was harassing. Lieutenant Adam Petersen reported an aggravated assault that happened on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls. The victim was someone walking home and saw the suspect kick the wheels and jump on the hood of a car with a woman passenger. The suspect was demanding that the woman give him a ride. The victim told the suspect to leave the woman alone, and the suspect talked back.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO