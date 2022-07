McHENRY — The 65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair will open Saturday, July 30, in McHenry and run through Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Garrett County Fair Board President Jason Rush, an average of about 30,000 people attend the fair each year. Besides county residents, Rush estimated that about 25 to 30 percent of fair-goers are from other areas. In fact, at least until recent years, fair week represented the busiest housing rental week for several companies.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO