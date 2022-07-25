Colorado's two player representatives for Pac-12 Media Day announced

The 2022 college football season is so close you can almost smell the Folsom Field grass. Fall training camp begins the first week of August for the Colorado Buffaloes but first, the annual Pac-12 Media Day will be held on July 29 in Los Angeles… ironic.

Each Pac-12 program will be sending its head coach along with two player representatives. Joining Karl Dorrell this year, as announced on Monday, will be offensive lineman Casey Roddick and linebacker Robert Barnes.

Roddick was one of the Buffs’ best linemen in 2021 and he enters 2022 as a two-year starter. After transferring from Oklahoma prior to last season, Barnes played in 11 of Colorado’s 12 games and finished eighth on the team with 44 total tackles.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.