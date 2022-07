Click here to read the full article. Of all the foot pains a person can have, bunions are an especially painful one to work with. These bony protrusions often occur “when the big toe joint loses its natural position, and over time, deviates laterally,” says Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. Meaning, the tip of the big toe ends up pulling toward the smaller toes, forcing the joint at the base of the big toe to stick out. What’s to blame for this condition? Alongside biomechanics — how you walk and where the pressure...

APPAREL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO