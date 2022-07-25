ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Butler Codes Officer Position Available

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Butler is accepting applications for a full-time position in the Administrative Department for a Codes Officer. The salary range is $35,000 to $45,000 per...

Osage Valley Electric Annual Meeting

The 84th Annual Meeting of the members of Osage Valley Electric Cooperative Association will be held at the Benson Center in Clinton, Missouri on Thursday, August 25, 2022. At the annual meeting, members exercise their rights as member/owners of their electric cooperative. The members learn how their cooperative is doing financially, elect three directors to serve a three-year term, and enjoy an evening of entertainment. Each registered member who attends will receive a commemorative gift and $5.00 credit on their electric bill. Additional electric credit certificates and other prizes will be given away throughout the evening. Members must be present to win. Sandwiches, chips, and ice cream will be served between 5:00 – 7:00pm. Registration begins at 5:00pm, with the business meeting convening at 7:00pm. Musical entertainment will be provided by Garden Party. The offices at Butler and Clinton will only be open from 9:00-11:00am on August 25h due to annual meeting preparations. Osage Valley would also like to remind members to bring their registration slip that is in the August issue of the Rural Missouri.
CLINTON, MO
Independence Summer Sidewalk Sale is Saturday

Just in time for the projected break in the heat wave, the city of Independence will hold its Summer Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 25. Lisa Wilson, president and CEO of the Independence Chamber of Commerce said it's best to get an early start. You can get more details about...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
New trash programs aim at reducing litter in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city council approved three new funding measures aimed at reducing litter and illegal dumping in neighborhoods. The initiatives include purchasing new recycling containers and large dumpsters, and launching a pilot program for composting. The city plans to replace more than 160,000 thousand recycling containers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Johnson County cities to discuss 2023 property tax rate

OLATHE, Kan. — More than a dozen cities in Johnson County will host public hearings over the next month to discuss potential property tax increases. Last spring the Kansas legislature approved Senate Bill 13, adding a public hearing requirement for any city, county, school district or other taxing jurisdiction that wants to collect property taxes beyond a revenue neutral rate.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Proposed apartment complex sparks conflict in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. “As housing costs have gone up and everybody knows that it’s getting harder and harder to have home ownership be attainable, what we seek to provide is a quality style housing option,” Brandon Brensing, VP of Development for the project’s developer, Ryan Companies, said.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Linn County Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull

The 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo will be August 5th thru August 13th in Mound City Kansas. The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull will on Sunday, August 7th with gates opening at 5pm and engine starting at 7pm in the Arena. Come early to get the best seats. Advance...
MOUND CITY, KS
Wild bridge idea becomes lasting legacy

The first time I visited Bill Wittenbrink’s home was the summer before I reached ninth grade. I went to school with one of his grandchildren, and I was invited to a small party to go swim at their pond. That was my first time meeting Bill and his family, and he made an immediate impression on me.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Large police scene near elementary school in Gardner

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) --- There is a large police presence near an elementary school in Gardner. The presence is just off of Interstate 35 near the west 175th Street exit. Cruisers from different departments across Johnson County are on scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News.
GARDNER, KS
Marcus & Millichap sells 41,011-square-foot retail center in Kansas City

Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Inc. closed the sale of Michael’s & Office Depot, a 41,011-square-foot Target- and Home Depot-anchored center in Kansas City, Missouri. The asset sold for $5.15 million. Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Little Apple

University of Missouri Extension has scheduled a Chronic Disease Self-Management Program workshop at the Ellett Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 610 N. Ohio Street, Appleton City, MO 64724 every Thursday afternoon from August 11 to September 22 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Each course registrant will be provided a free copy of Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions as a reference for additional study and healthcare planning. The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program workshop is free and interested individuals can register for this six-week course by calling the University of Missouri Extension – St. Clair County Center at 417-646-2419 or e-mailing StClairCo@missouri.edu. This course is limited to 10 participants, so call to register right away.
APPLETON CITY, MO
Juanita Belle “Nita” Thompson, 81 of Butler

Juanita “Nita” Thompson, 81 of Butler, Missouri passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home in Butler. Cremation with a Celebration of Life that is scheduled for Saturday, July 30th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm in Robertson Hall, at the Bates County Museum. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
BUTLER, MO

