City of Butler Codes Officer Position Available

The 84th Annual Meeting of the members of Osage Valley Electric Cooperative Association will be held at the Benson Center in Clinton, Missouri on Thursday, August 25, 2022. At the annual meeting, members exercise their rights as member/owners of their electric cooperative. The members learn how their cooperative is doing financially, elect three directors to serve a three-year term, and enjoy an evening of entertainment. Each registered member who attends will receive a commemorative gift and $5.00 credit on their electric bill. Additional electric credit certificates and other prizes will be given away throughout the evening. Members must be present to win. Sandwiches, chips, and ice cream will be served between 5:00 – 7:00pm. Registration begins at 5:00pm, with the business meeting convening at 7:00pm. Musical entertainment will be provided by Garden Party. The offices at Butler and Clinton will only be open from 9:00-11:00am on August 25h due to annual meeting preparations. Osage Valley would also like to remind members to bring their registration slip that is in the August issue of the Rural Missouri.

CLINTON, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO