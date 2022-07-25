ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Yeatts earns credentialed status

By For the Weekly
KNIGHTDALE — Suzanne Yeatts, assistant town manager of administration, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
More than 1,400 managers worldwide currently hold this designation, with 158 from North Carolina. ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation and ethics by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.
“Suzanne has dedicated her career to public service and faithfully served Knightdale for over 25 years,” said Town Manager Bill Summers. “Being awarded the ICMA-CM is a recognition of her expertise and commitment to excellence in public administration.”
To receive this prestigious credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government, earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field, and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
Of further note, approximately 10% of North Carolina’s credentialed managers are female. The town of Knightdale joins only Buncombe County and the towns of Apex and Holly Springs in having multiple credentialed female managers on staff.

