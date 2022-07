EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon Pool & Fitness Center will reopen in September after being closed for a year for construction. The City of Eugene says the new facility will include a new indoor therapy pool, a spa and an expanded natatorium, along with improvements to the locker rooms, interior finishes and pool equipment. Work continues on three elements of the facility that need to be completed before the pool can open at full capacity.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO