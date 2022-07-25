ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BU Wheelock Forum

Boston University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BU Wheelock Forum is an annual signature event of Boston University Wheelock College of Education...

www.bu.edu

Boston University

Angela Onwuachi-Willig

Angela Onwuachi-Willig is dean and Ryan Roth Gallo & Ernest J. Gallo Professor of Law at Boston University School of Law. A renowned legal scholar and expert in critical race theory, employment discrimination, and family law, she joined the law school as dean in August 2018. Before joining the School...
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

Brulé Publishes Research Exploring Impact of Quotas on Promoting Social Change

Rachel Brulé, Assistant Professor of Global Development Policy at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, published a working paper for the Global Development Policy Center‘s (GDP Center) Human Capital Initiative (HCI) exploring the impact of quotas in dismantling social hierarchy. Brulé coauthored the working...
INDIA
Boston University

BU Athletics and Government & Community Affairs Sports Camp

Caitlin Weimar (COM’24) high fives London Herdricks after she scored a two-pointer. BU Athletics and Government & Community Affairs are hosting a two-day sports camp (July 26 and 27) for approximately 60 kids from Boston Centers for Youth & Families. BU has hosted the camp for a number of years, but had to cancel it the last two years due to the pandemic. The purpose of the camp is to offer younger kids an opportunity to use world-class athletic facilities, while also visiting a college campus. Photo by Ziyu (Julian) Zhu (CGS’23)
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
Boston University

To Do Today: Shakespeare on the Common

Watch a free performance of Much Ado About Nothing through August 7. July 28 at 8 pm. Shows run through August 7; check out the full performance schedule here. Parkman Bandstand in the Boston Common, across from the AMC on Tremont Street. How much?. Free. Why should I go?. Shakespeare...
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

A Trip to the Sea via the T

Beat the heat with an ocean breeze at these Greater Boston beaches. If you’ve been dreaming of heading to a beach, but don’t have a car, you’re in luck—there are more than a dozen beaches reachable easily and cheaply by MBTA trains and buses. Check out our list of Greater Boston beaches (from north to south) just a hop, skip, or jump away on the T. As noted, a few are available only by commuter rail. Getting to some requires additional bus connections and a bit of a walk, so be sure to check the map above for directions.
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

125 Years Ago, Like Today, Many Bostonians Feared Their Subway System

Instead of fires, collisions, and derailments, the biggest fear with America’s first subway was simply going underground. On March 4, 1897, William McKinley was inaugurated as the 25th president of the United States. In cities across America, this naturally was the story of the day, the excitement of a new administration taking office. But not in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

