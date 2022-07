EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Admire man was treated and released at the scene of an accident after attempting to miss a deer on the highway. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, first responders were called to the 2900 block of Highway 99 with reports of an injury accident.

ADMIRE, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO