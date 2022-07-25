ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Cone completes executive program

By For the Weekly
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyPq7_0gsNkNex00
Cone

KNIGHTDALE — Fire Chief Loren Cone recently completed the Executive Fire Officer Program.
Administered under FEMA, the EFOP is the pinnacle of the U.S. Fire Administration’s commitment to support the needs of fire and emergency medical services agencies in preparing executive officers to meet the ever-changing demands of the dynamic communities in which they serve.
The EFOP is a combination residential and online learning environment that is designed to be completed in 4 years or less. The program is centered around the following study areas: self, organization, and community.
It culminates with a rigorous capstone requirement to demonstrate bold and imaginative solutions to today’s critical service delivery problems,” said Town Manager Bill Summers. “Chief Cone has clearly distinguished himself as an expert in fire protection and emergency medical services. Knightdale is fortunate to have a public administrator of his caliber on staff.”
The EFOP has 4,575 graduates worldwide with 120 from North Carolina. Chief Cone also holds the prestigious Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Some 1661 individuals in the United States with 127 from North Carolina are CFOs.
Chief Cone has nearly 30 years of experience in fire service. Starting as a volunteer, he has served in a variety of positions throughout his career in both Wake and Durham Counties. He has served as Knightdale Fire Chief since September 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Triangle Tribune

DHIC builds more affordable housing in Raleigh

Booker Park South at Washington TerraceCourtesy of DHIC. When DHIC was approached by Presbytery of New Hope about building affordable senior housing, it was a dream come true. The organization oversees Presbyterian churches and had a congregation on New Bern Avenue that was dissolving. But members wanted the property to be used for low-income senior housing in the community, an area DHIC specializes in.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knightdale, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Knightdale, NC
jocoreport.com

JCC President Who Resigned Receives $175,000 Severance

SMITHFIELD – Dr. David Johnson, the former president of Johnston Community College, received $175,000 in severance when he resigned earlier this year. Dr. Johnson announced April 15 he was stepping down after 13 years as college president. His last day on the job was May 15, 2022. As part...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efop
cbs17

Durham works to repair miles of deferred maintenance on trails

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – The city of Durham is in the process of repairing and repaving some of its oldest portions of trail. The city said crews are fixing deferred maintenance issues like cracking, potholes, minor drainage problems to improve safety and usability. Work began this spring and will continue...
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

‘Sad day for Raleigh?’ Fire chief says all calls answered despite staff shortage

No calls went unanswered when staffing shortages sidelined two Raleigh Fire Department units this past weekend, said Fire Chief Herbert Griffin. Despite a social media post from the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association calling the two down units Saturday “a sad day for Raleigh,” the fire chief said its a routine occurrence that shouldn’t cause residents concern.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
1K+
Followers
508
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy