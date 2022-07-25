Cone completes executive program

Cone

KNIGHTDALE — Fire Chief Loren Cone recently completed the Executive Fire Officer Program.

Administered under FEMA, the EFOP is the pinnacle of the U.S. Fire Administration’s commitment to support the needs of fire and emergency medical services agencies in preparing executive officers to meet the ever-changing demands of the dynamic communities in which they serve.

The EFOP is a combination residential and online learning environment that is designed to be completed in 4 years or less. The program is centered around the following study areas: self, organization, and community.

It culminates with a rigorous capstone requirement to demonstrate bold and imaginative solutions to today’s critical service delivery problems,” said Town Manager Bill Summers. “Chief Cone has clearly distinguished himself as an expert in fire protection and emergency medical services. Knightdale is fortunate to have a public administrator of his caliber on staff.”

The EFOP has 4,575 graduates worldwide with 120 from North Carolina. Chief Cone also holds the prestigious Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Some 1661 individuals in the United States with 127 from North Carolina are CFOs.

Chief Cone has nearly 30 years of experience in fire service. Starting as a volunteer, he has served in a variety of positions throughout his career in both Wake and Durham Counties. He has served as Knightdale Fire Chief since September 2019.