The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in moving on from this position, despite that they are in contention for a postseason berth. The MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 2, which gives teams in reach of a postseason berth a chance to strengthen their rosters. The Houston Astros qualify as one of those teams, as they exited the All-Star break defeating the New York Yankees in a doubleheader to climb up the American League standings. But, according to a recent report, the Astros are actually open to selling at one position.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO